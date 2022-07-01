Chiefs Newcomer Predicted to Secure First Pro Bowl in 2022

Rewind back to March and those first couple of days of NFL free agency were rough for Kansas City Chiefs fans. The AFC West was making big moves and general manager Brett Veach remained very patient.

In the end, it turned out to be a solid offseason from KC on paper but the only silver lining from those early nights was a Justin Reid signing that was bittersweet, being that it signaled the end of Tyrann Mathieu’s time with the Chiefs.

Having said that, the fanbase appears to have warmed up to Reid quickly as he looks to be his own man in Kansas City — rather than emulate the “Honey Badger.” A Pro Bowl nod in year one would be a great way to begin cementing his own name in Chiefs history and one NFL writer believes the former third-round safety can do it.

Pro Bowl Nod for Reid?

Around the NFL contributor Nick Shook wrote a recent article that projected Reid as the Chiefs’ most likely first-time Pro Bowler in 2022. He reasoned:

Reid left the rebuilding Texans for the win-now Chiefs, and he has big shoes to fill. He arrives as the replacement for Tyrann Mathieu in a defense that has seen considerable turnover on the back end, but if his past performance on a competitive team is proof, he should elevate his play to match the expectations of the Chiefs. If Steve Spagnuolo can use Reid as he did Mathieu, it’s fair to expect Reid to be a standout for Kansas City and perhaps even earn that first Pro Bowl invite. The team certainly showed confidence in him by offering a three-year, $31.5 million deal.

Unfortunately for Reid, he’ll probably be tethered to Mathieu for his first couple of seasons in KC — at least as far as analysts are concerned. That could lead to success under Spagnuolo though.

The Honey Badger secured his second first-team All-Pro honor during his inaugural campaign with the Chiefs in 2019. That was the same year that the franchise won the Super Bowl, just saying. Mathieu was a Pro Bowler the following season, although most football players would probably rather earn the All-Pro.

The funny thing is, his stats were no different than his usual consistency during that 2019 campaign and Reid’s are similar — minus the turnovers. If the former Houston Texan can improve in that area, he’ll benefit from a much larger spotlight on a Kansas City contender.

Reid Follows in Charitable Footsteps

Speaking of Mathieu, his charitable off-the-field efforts may be missed by Chiefs Kingdom just as much as his work as a safety. Once again though, Reid is picking up right where he left off.

On June 17, the newcomer teamed with DICK’S sporting goods and his charity, J Reid InDeed, to help the Houston-based Fleming Middle School with renovations and new equipment. In total, the efforts raised $25,000 according to Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid @JustinqReid and his foundation and @DICKS Sporting Goods @BoomMandI $25,000 renovation of Fleming Middle School gym, donate equipment, technology pic.twitter.com/1BgViRC4Vw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 17, 2022

It may not be a Kansas City school but that could be next on the agenda for the safety as he transitions into his new home.

During his speech, Reid told the audience that “the theme of J Reid InDeed is to find ways to bring [NFL quality] tech” into these middle and high school programs, along with the necessary weights and renovations. He also noted that this will be an annual project of his.

It’s good to see the new free-agent acquisition giving back to the community. Reid was touted as a leader when the organization poached him from Houston and the early signs are proving that rumor to be a fact.