Newly-Signed S Justin Reid Hypes up Chiefs Kingdom on Twitter

The biggest splash the Kansas City Chiefs made on Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period for free agents came at a position that has been pondered very much for nearly a year within Chiefs Kingdom.

Kansas City signed former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on March 14. The deal will give Reid $20 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

Former Texans’ S Justin Reid intends to sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Two-time team MVP Tyrann Mathieu has not yet officially decided on where he will play next in his NFL career. After three years in Kansas City, which included two Super Bowl appearances, one championship, two All-Pro nods, and two Pro Bowls, Mathieu is in line to become one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL this offseason.

Although Mathieu hasn’t decided on where he will play next, the Chiefs made it known to everyone where they stood in regards to the situation. That was evident when they signed Reid to a deal that pays the young playmaker just over $10 million annually on the first day of legal tampering.

Reid, 25, was a third-round pick of the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four seasons in Houston, he accumulated 230 tackles, per Pro Football Reference. Reid is a Swiss-Army knife of sorts on defense; last season, he played 540 snaps at free safety, 147 in the box, 65 in the slot, and 21 out wide as a corner, according to PFF.

After the news broke of Reid signing broke late Monday evening, Reid took to Twitter to send a message to Chiefs Kingdom.

Reid Hypes up Chiefs Kingdom With Twitter Post

At 12:35 a.m. ET on March 15, Reid posted on Twitter, “CHIEFS KINGDOM!! LET”S GET TO WORK!!”

CHIEFS KINGDOM‼️ LET’S GET TO WORK‼️😤💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CnmQvjlCfj — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) March 15, 2022

Twitter users flooded into the comments of Reid’s post, which had a picture of himself in a Chiefs uniform.

“Welcome to the Kingdom young man! Don’t forget the first thing you need to do when coming to Kansas City is to try some burnt ends!” one Twitter user wrote.

Welcome to the Kingdom young man! Don’t forget the first thing you need to do when coming to Kansas City is to try some burnt ends! pic.twitter.com/MLJE3tkgJL — Chiefs Kingdom Memes (@ChiefsMMZ) March 15, 2022

“Welcome to our beautiful Kansas City, MISSOURI! Home of the Guinness World Record Holder for loudest stadium…ARROWHEAD, and home of the 2x SB Champion, 4x AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and now your home too!” another user wrote.

Welcome to our beautiful Kansas City, MISSOURI! Home of the Guinness World Record Holder for loudest stadium…ARROWHEAD, and home of the 2x SB Champion, 4x AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and now your home too! ❤️💛🏈 — Connie Jo (@cjkc_life09) March 15, 2022

“Welcome To the KINGDOM Glad to have you now go fill that role for us and we’ll bring you that big shiny thing everyone wants brotha,” another user wrote.

Welcome To the KINGDOM Glad to have you now go fill that role for us and we’ll bring you that big shiny thing everyone wants brotha💯💯💯‼️ — lllllTanner (@HazardKingdom) March 15, 2022

“This makes me so happy I was hoping the Chiefs would draft you when you came out of college because you’re that dude so now that your a Chief finally I know what my next jersey is going to be,” another user wrote.

This makes me so happy I was hoping the Chiefs would draft you when you came out of college because you’re that dude so now that your a Chief finally I know what my next jersey is going to be — Michael McFee (@REAL_KC_FAN) March 15, 2022

“This is bittersweet Justin – glad you’re getting away from this dumpster fire, but you will be missed in H-Town. I wish you all the best. Take care of him KC. You’re getting a good one,” another user wrote.

This is bittersweet Justin – glad you're getting away from this dumpster fire, but you will be missed in H-Town. I wish you all the best. Take care of him KC. You're getting a good one. 💔😢 — UPage 🙏🏾#Vaxxed 💉#Boostered 💉 & #Masked 😷🙏🏾 (@HIS_Favor) March 15, 2022

Tyrann Mathieu Decision Coming ‘Soon’

The NFL landscape is awaiting Mathieu’s decision as to where the Honey Badger will play his 10th NFL season in the fall of 2022 at age 30. NFL Media’s James Palmer said around midday on Tuesday, March 15 that “movement” for Mathieu would take place “soon”.

Look for movement with Tyrann Mathieu soon. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 15, 2022