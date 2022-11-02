Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Takes Aim at Patriots Fans: ‘Low Blows, Man’

T

The animosity between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and New England Patriots fans has been evident on several different occasions. This stems from Kelce and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski being compared to each other when debating the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Travis was recently asked by his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast “New Heights” who Travis’ biggest rival has been during his NFL career. Travis went on to name the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, mainly due to playing multiple times per season because they are all in the AFC West. The last team Travis named was the Patriots and said it has to do with the way they’ve treated his mother during the Chiefs’ road outings in New England.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots,” Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce in the October 24 preview. “I’m mad at them calling out my mom in the stands. Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom.

“Like, when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just [expletive] low blows, man. A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans.”

Chiefs Quiet at Trade Deadline

The NFL saw 12 trades take place on trade deadline day, which is a league record. However, non of them involved the Chiefs adding a player to their roster despite needing an additional defensive piece or two for the second half of the season.

The Chiefs, who are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC West, are entering a Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who leapfrogged Kansas City for the No. 2 seed in the AFC in Week 8.

The defending AFC West champions will enter the second half of the regular season with a young defense and an offense that has added 23-year-old receiver Kadarius Toney via trade on October 27.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Lack of Action

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s failure to add talent at the trade deadline day.

“I fully believe the #Chiefs made an offer to the #Jags (for edge rusher Josh Allen),” one Twitter user wrote. “I think JAX sees the AFC South as being in-play for them next year and weren’t interested in dealing away a top tier player they can extend to help them.”

“In 2019, the Chiefs picked up Terrell Suggs, who helped them win the SB,” Last season they picked up Melvin Ingram who contributed straight away. Chiefs will struggle to get off the field on 3rd down in the playoffs. Mark my words: they won’t win the Super Bowl,” another user wrote.

“Well the trade deadline has come and gone, and the Chiefs did not trade for nobody we need defensive help @Chiefs……. I got a funny feeling it’s going to come back and haunt us in the playoffs I’m just saying I’ll put it out there now, save this tweet,” another user wrote.