Travis Kelce Explains Keegan-Michael Key’s Ulterior Motive at NFL Honors

W

hen comedian and host of the 2021 NFL Honors, Keegan-Michael Key, took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the award ceremony, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was sitting just a few feet away from Key.

When they're throwing shade at your QB and you can't wait to win the Super Bowl next season. @tkelce #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LaeZSpBv2W — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 11, 2022

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Kelce got to speak about the incident with SB Nation’s Arrowhead Pride on February 11. He was asked what was going through his mind when the joke was made about Mahomes, and if Mahomes will use the joke as motivation moving forward.

“I don’t know if you can find too much to motivate Pat [Mahomes] even more,” Kelce explained. “I mean, the guy is one of the most motivated people I’ve ever met in my life. He’s the ultimate competitor, he’s just always trying to find ways to get better.

“You know, Keegan[-Michael Key], he’s an awesome guy, he’s absolutely hysterical,” Kelce continued. “I respect the try, but I think it was really a dig at me because I called game on his Los Angeles Chargers a couple weeks back and he was in attendance. I actually got to meet him on the field before that game. So I think it was a little bit of a dig knowing that, eh, I got you during the season.”

Kelce also said he thought about booing when Key made the joke about Mahomes but refrained from doing so.

Last night, Keegan-Michael Key went *there* — but Travis Kelce thinks it had more to do with Thursday Night Football than the AFC title game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kiIbessgis — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 11, 2022

The Chiefs-Chargers game Kelce was referring to was on December 16 when Kansas City beat Los Angeles 34-28 in overtime. That game was capped off with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce, in which Kelce found a gap in coverage, caught the ball, maneuvered around several defenders, and got in the end zone.

Key Uses Joe Burrow Topic to Roast Mahomes

Key took his shot at Mahomes while talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pregame outfit before Cincinnati’s victory over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

“This outfit is so mind-blowing, Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of this outfit at halftime and forgot how to play football,” Key said.

Travis Kelce DID NOT like this joke. #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/v0irR6SHOD — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) February 11, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Joke About Mahomes

Some of the Twitter users that were watching the NFL Honors reacted to Key’s joke about Mahomes.

“Keegan-Michael Key’s joke about Patrick Mahomes was cringe as hell Guarantee an apology tweet in the coming days,” one Twitter user wrote.

#NFLHonors Keegan-Michael Key’s joke about Patrick Mahomes was cringe as hell Guarantee an apology tweet in the coming days — Doinks Malone (@Juarez_Anth) February 11, 2022

“@KeeganMKey how you gonna throw shade at @PatrickMahomes like that?!” another user wrote.

“WOW LOL @KeeganMKey just DISSED Mahomes and the Chiefs so BADLY with that joke on Burrows outfit! ‘This outfit is SO mindblowing, Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of it at HALFTIME, and FORGOT how to play football.’ – QUOTE OF THE 2021-22 NFL SEASON LMAO,” another user wrote.