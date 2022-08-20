Chiefs Analyst Highlights ‘Big Winner’ vs. Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs were victorious against the Washington Commanders (24-14) in front of their fans at Arrowhead on August 20 and several bubble candidates made key plays to help get the job done.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes and the first team were spectacular on both sides of the football but since it’s preseason, we’ll focus on some of the non-household names. Even depth wide receiver Justin Watson (39-yard gainer) and backup tight end Jody Fortson (two touchdown receptions) — who both impressed with major contributions once again — are looking like roster locks at this stage.

These standouts below have yet to clinch a spot and some might even be hard-pressed to do so, although today’s effort did improve their chances.

D-Tackle Battle Heats Up

When the Chiefs decided to bring in veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton, it was a direct signal to projected backups like Khalen Saunders and Taylor Stallworth that they’ll have to earn their keep in 2022.

Saunders, an underwhelming third-round selection heading into the final season of his rookie contract, did just that against Washington. Arrowhead Pride film analyst Ron Kopp Jr. highlighted his performance.

“I was eyeing the depth DT battle today,” Kopp voiced after the game, “and there’s no doubt Khalen Saunders was the big winner there. He’s a good balance of stout and explosive as a rusher, and that popped on multiple occasions today.”

The big man certainly had a nice showing, finishing with a sack and a tackle for a loss, as well as two total tackles and one quarterback hit.

Heavy on Chiefs reporter Devon Clements shared a video of the strong moment from Saunders.

Although Saunders won the day, it was a solid afternoon for the position all around. Stallworth must have gotten the same memo, registering a half-sack alongside newcomer DE Azur Kamara.

With Shelton turning some heads at camp as he ramps back up toward game action, projected starter Derrick Nnadi might even feel the temperature rising on the interior.

2 Roster Longshots Clinch ‘W’

The Chiefs almost let this one slip away in the second half but two reserves were able to save the day for KC. The first game-changer came on the defensive side, as special teams ace Chris Lammons made a somewhat unexpected interception on rookie Sam Howell.

The established gunner could be considered a longshot this summer after his legal troubles over the offseason. Lammons was connected and charged in the Alvin Kamara battery case in Las Vegas and could face a minimum suspension of six games if found guilty.

Despite his savvy on special teams, the defensive back faces an uphill battle within a revamped cornerback room. Whatever the end result may be, Lammons proved he won’t go down without a fight by flashing a little ball-hawking ability.

The second was undrafted rookie running back and practice squad candidate Tayon Fleet-Davis. With Isiah Pacheco stealing headlines left and right in camp, it’s created a real challenge for the other depth running backs to stand out enough to make the roster.

Fleet-Davis did so today, alertly turning a botched hand-off into an elusive spin move. After eluding the tackler, the Maryland product lowered his shoulders and pushed his way into the end zone for the game-clinching touchdown.

The rookie only had five yards rushing, but he did show some awareness and quick thinking on the finishing score. A few other offensive standouts were 2021 WR draft pick Cornell Powell, TE Noah Gray and WR Daurice Fountain. The former had four catches for 35 yards, while Gray and Fountain each had one notable highlight of 27 yards or more.