Chiefs 4-Year Veteran Calms Fans With Cryptic Tweet After Colts Loss

What a difference a week can make. Flashback to the 10-day break between Week 2 and Week 3 and the Kansas City Chiefs had NFL pundits apologizing for having doubted them on national television.

Then, one really bad loss with a ton of mistakes and the sky is falling. Some perspective for those that might need it: Kansas City had one of its worst performances in recent memory and yet they still only lost by three points on the road against a team that many had pegged as a playoff contender before the season began.

Things may not be as dire as they seem and one four-year veteran from the 2019 Super Bowl roster had an uplifting message for fans to mull over after the Week 3 loss.

Khalen Saunders Shares 2019 Super Bowl Stat After Colts Loss

A few hours after the fourth-quarter collapse in Indy, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders took to social media to calm fans’ nerves — or at least attempt to.

First loss of the year in 2019 was to the colts too.. hmmmm 🤔 — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) September 25, 2022

“First loss of the year in 2019 was to the colts too..” Saunders voiced, “hmmmm.”

The 2019 third-round pick is correct. During the campaign that ended in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in 50 years, KC suffered their first loss in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts after beginning the season 4-0.

This defeat comes a couple of games earlier but that doesn’t mean the year is over. The Chiefs lost four games in 2019 and they could easily make the postseason with as many as seven or eight losses with the new wildcard format.

Not saying they should aim for a mark that low but like all seasons, there will be ups and downs. As safety Juan Thornhill put it: “One game doesn’t define us… If you’re going to ride with us then ride with us. Leave the rest behind. On to the next Chiefs Kingdom.”

One game doesn’t define us… If you’re going to ride with us then ride with us. 💯 leave the rest behind. On to the next #ChiefsKingdom — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) September 25, 2022

Of course, a victory in Tampa Bay against the Super Bowl contender Buccaneers would go a long in convincing fans that the best of the 2022 campaign is still yet to come.

Andy Reid Credits Resilience of KC Locker Room

Play

Andy Reid: "It's an emotional game I wouldn't want it any other way " | Press Conference 9/26 HC Andy Reid speaks with the media after the Chiefs Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

During a video press conference today on September 26, head coach Andy Reid credited the locker room for its resilience after a tough loss in Week 3.

“Listen, I like the locker room,” the Chiefs HC began. “I’ve told you that since training camp. It’s a good bunch and all you guys have seen it and been around it… It’s something that you’re gonna have — highs and lows in the game — and now we’ve got a low here. Losing in the National Football League is a tough thing, so how are we going to handle it?”

Reid continued: “That’s a good start when you can admit a problem. Now the next thing is how are you going to fix the problem? And then get ourselves ready to go play Tampa Bay, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to start that tomorrow and let’s get better — that’s our approach.”

That was also the mindset of a couple of newcomers that are emerging as veteran leaders on the defensive side.

“Next week is a new week,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap told reporters. “I think we have the players and the young players who will bounce back. They take ownership and accountability for their mistakes and I think they’re going to pride themselves on not letting it happen again.”

Safety Justin Reid echoed a similar mentality, voicing: “We did some good things on the field today, just came a little bit short. We’re going to have to go back, watch the tape, and we’ll learn to move on from this [and] not repeat those mistakes.”

Justin Reid also noted that he thinks the team has strong “fortitude” mentally and will rebound just fine in Tampa. He added: “I think we’re all still hungry to be successful and we’re just going to be chomping at the bit after we watch this tape.”