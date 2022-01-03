NFL Analyst Claps Back at Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu: ‘We Were Right’

In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyrann Mathieu was active on Twitter again on Friday, December 31, commenting on a segment of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Man they want us to lose so bad. It’s a shame — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 31, 2021

“Man they want us to lose so bad. It’s a shame,” Mathieu wrote after co-host Kyle Brandt called the Cincinnati Bengals offense “unstoppable” while detailing its explosiveness.

Brandt Counters After Bengals Win

The GMFB crew was off for the weekend but Brandt saved the receipts for the Monday morning broadcast. Although he did try to get back in Mathieu’s good graces before doubling down on the Bengals.

Brandt responded: “After the show [on December 31], the Good Morning Football Twitter account tweets out the whole segment of saying Bengals are great, Bengals are great — and the word unstoppable was used — and quickly, promptly, Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs replies to Good Morning Football having watched the segment and says: ‘Man they want us to lose so bad. It’s a shame.’ And that’s not true at all we don’t want Kansas City to lose, Tyrann you’re one of our favorite guys, we love you, Kansas City’s been great, but there is an intoxication with Cincinnati. There is this feeling of — oh my gosh, this is the next big thing. And we came out and the word unstoppable was used and then guess what they were Tyrann? They were unstoppable, you had a rookie wide receiver who had the best game in history against you guys. We were right! They were unstoppable.”

The NFL analyst added later that “Patrick Mahomes doesn’t lose games in December,” praising Cincy for their performance rather than tearing the Chiefs defense down.

"Today is all about Burrow and Chase and the @Bengals offense, and rightfully so. They were awesome. But let's take a second to recognize what the Bengals D did in the second half. They held the Chiefs to 3 points and Mahomes to 50 passing yards." — @Pschrags pic.twitter.com/FRV48U1bcf — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 3, 2022

Mathieu May Have Spoke Too Soon





The GMFB crew has angered Chiefs Kingdom in the past but these comments don’t seem personal. The Bengals offense has been tremendous and maybe Brandt did sleep on the KC defense but in the end, Mathieu’s secondary didn’t hold up against Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow.

The good news is, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs can learn from this experience if the two sides meet in the AFC playoffs. Mathieu addressed Chase’s record-breaking outing during his postgame press conference.

“I didn’t think today was our best day,” noted the team leader, “I didn’t think we tackled well, I don’t think we really tried to stop deep balls on the outside and I think playing cornerback in this league is a tough job but we can get it done, we can do it.”

Mathieu added that this is a “response-driven league” and that the Chiefs defense didn’t respond well on Sunday.

In terms of doubling Chase or switching up the game plan, the safety replied: “I thought he had a great game, I thought a lot of things kind of went his way, a lot of balls he caught today we could have been better as far as our angles to the completion point. I didn’t think we tackled as well as we’ve been tackling the past couple [of] months and anytime you’re playing against a player like that, they’re going to expose you, if you’re having an off day, they’re going to be the reason you get exposed. So hats off to the kid, he had a great game, hoping that he could keep it going going forward but I think for us… it’s all about the next drive and how we respond.”

Head coach Andy Reid even admitted after the game that “with hindsight now, we probably could have helped out a little bit more on Chase.”

No matter if it was an off day or an error in strategy, the Chiefs lost their first game since October 24 in Week 17. Now it’s time to go on another run.