Ex-Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell Rips Andy Reid With Harsh Instagram Comment

In case it hasn’t been made clear already, Le’Veon Bell’s stint with the Kansas City Chiefs is over.

The 29-year-old free agent running back all but confirmed that from his side on Friday, June 11. After commenting on an Instagram post by RAPTV (which boasts over eight million followers) about someone spending over $700 at a McDonald’s restaurant in one sitting, Bell was inundated with hundreds of replies from fans.

One person specifically asked, “Did the chiefs [re-sign] you cause if so let’s try to bring one home this time.”

Bell chimed in soon after with a brutally honest response: “I’ll never play for Andy Reid again…I’d retire first.”

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Bell Took a Subtle Jab at Reid in May

This is not the first time that Bell, who last October called the chance to play for Reid a “magnificent opportunity for me,” has hinted at his true feelings about the Chiefs head coach.

After tweeting “2021 will be the year y’all reminded” on May 27, Bell again engaged with multiple commenters, telling one person that the Steelers “should’ve paid me what I wanted when they had the chance.”

they should’ve paid me what I wanted when they had the chance https://t.co/KevLxrwsK2 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

When another Twitter user replied, “since then you have had 3 of the worst years ever by someone who had the potential to be a Hall of Fame RB,” Bell appeared to take a subtle shot at his two most recent “offensive minded” head coaches: Adam Gase and Reid.

“lol the only difference with the steelers was they gave me opportunity… haven’t had that since I left, I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s …,” Bell wrote.

lol the only difference with the steelers was they gave me opportunity… haven’t had that since I left, I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s … https://t.co/JAT50XUm23 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

Chiefs Moving Forward Without Bell in 2021

The two-time All-Pro, who signed a one-year, $1 million deal in October 2020 after being released midseason by the New York Jets, went on to play in nine games (two starts) for Kansas City. The results were on par with his declining totals in 2019 and early 2020 under Gase, as he managed 353 scrimmage yards (254 rushing) and two touchdowns on 76 touches (13 receptions) working in tandem with Clyde Edwars-Helaire.

With mandatory minicamp set to open on June 15, the reigning AFC champions will move forward with their 2020 first-round pick atop the depth chart, again flanked by Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and offseason addition Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon, also 29 years old, will presumably fill the role Bell leaves behind as a veteran presence in an otherwise young running back group while counting for only $850,000 against the Chiefs’ salary cap.

The former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers playmaker returned to play all 16 games for Kyle Shanahan’s club last season after sitting out two seasons due to multiple ACL injuries and surgeries. Known for his pass-catching prowess out of the backfield, former third-round pick chipped in 33 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown through the air while posting 319 yards and another five scores on 81 carries in 2020.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Legend Gushes Over Front Office’s Offseason ‘Steal’

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!