Chiefs Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl RB Le’Veon Bell: Report

Former New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has found a new home, and it’s with the reigning world champions. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 28-year-old is taking his talents to Arrowhead Stadium and joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Twitter was sleeping … Le’Veon Bell is signing with the #Chiefs, sources tell me and @JimTrotter_NFL. (A good reminder to download the @nfl app, and watch @nflnetwork, — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2020

Per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the deal is for one year and the former Michigan State Spartan will have to undergo five days of COVID-19 testing before he is able to participate in team activities.

The Chiefs face the New York Jets in Week 8.

This story is developing.

