Chiefs Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl RB Le’Veon Bell: Report

Former New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has found a new home, and it’s with the reigning world champions. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 28-year-old is taking his talents to Arrowhead Stadium and joining the Kansas City Chiefs.
Per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the deal is for one year and the former Michigan State Spartan will have to undergo five days of COVID-19 testing before he is able to participate in team activities.
The Chiefs face the New York Jets in Week 8.
This story is developing.
