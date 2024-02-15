Lisa Lopez-Galvan: Chiefs Fan, Mother of 2, Killed at Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl parade turned into a tragedy on February 14.

The parade, which garnered approximately 1 million fans, according to ABC News, was cut short by a a mass shooting near Union Square.

One person is dead and up to 22 people are wounded, Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves said during a press conference. Graves confirmed three people were taken into custody.

A victim was identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a wife, mother of two, and avid Chiefs fan. It’s yet not clear if she’s the one victim police mentioned, or a second death. Lopez-Galvan was married to husband Mike Galvan.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in November 2023. Gavlan wrote, “1st of all i’d like to wish the love of my life a happy 22nd anniversary ! I Love you for all you do hopefully we can make many more memories.”

Friends Lopez-Galvan confirmed her death to The Kansas City Star. “She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” a close friend, Lisa Lopez told the outlet. “She was a local DJ, did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca, who’s known Lopez-Galvan and her family for over a decade, shared a tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment, and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in #KansasCity,” he posted. “I will not let her death go in vein.” He promised to “legislate” and “fight” with “everything in my power to change this State and City for the better.”

Liza Lopez-Galvan Posted Several Photos in Chiefs Gear on Her Facebook Page

According to Gavlan-Lopez’s Facebook page, she was a graduate of Bishop Miege High School. Lopez-Galvan lived in Shawnee, Kansas, about an hour away from the parade’s location.

Gavlan-Lopez worked as a disc jockey for the KKFI radio show and co-hosted the program, “Taste of Tejano.” The DJ’s Facebook page features several photos of her two children, husband, and promotions for “Taste of Tejana,” which she co-hosted with Tommy Adrade.

The Kansas City fan also posted numerous photos of herself supporting the Chiefs. She promoted a friend’s business, selling Chiefs-themed cookies ahead of the Super Bowl. The radio host also promoted her friend selling custom shirts. Ahead of the Chiefs-Niners showdown, Lopez-Gavlan showed off a hilarious t-shirt that read, ‘Shut up, Tony Romo.”

Motive for the Shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade Remains Unknown



Graves told reporters, “Right now, we do not have a motive, but we are asking those who may potentially have any kind of information, a witness, or a video to contact police.”

Videos from the tragic event flooded social media immediately after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon. One video appears to show Chiefs fans tackling a suspected shooter.

Grave said authorities are “working” to determine if “one of three” detained individuals is the same person featured in the video. Paul Contreras, from Omaha, was identified as a fan who tackled one of the suspected shooters, per KETV NewsWatch 7.

“The whole time he’s fighting to get up and run away,” Contreras told the news outlet. “We’re fighting each other, you know. We’re fighting to keep him down and he’s fighting to get up.” Contreras said he saw a gun fall out of the alleged shooter’s hand as he and another parader-goer tackled him.