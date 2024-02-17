Chiefs Projected $65 Million Star Predicted to Land With Eagles

As the confetti settles on the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the harsh reality of the offseason nears.

One of the most difficult decisions the Chiefs face is whether they can afford to keep cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. According to Spotrac.com, Sneed is expected to earn a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason.

As it stands, there doesn’t appear to be a clear path for the Chiefs to keep superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones and Sneed. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote, “Re-signing free agents Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed seems ambitious, so Kansas City should prioritize one and go from there. Because the entire pass rush is built around Jones, let’s start there.”

Sneed, who led the Chiefs in interceptions and passes defensed this season, won’t flounder in free agency. If Kansas City prioritizes Jones, NFL insider Matt Bowen predicts Sneed will land with Travis Kelce‘s brother’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Upgrading the cornerback position is an offseason priority in Philadelphia,” Bowen wrote. “With Sneed, the Eagles land one of the top veteran free agents, who has the coverage skills and ability to produce in Vic Fangio’s system.”

If Sneed can’t stay in Kansas City, landing with a fellow Super Bowl contender like the Eagles seems like a solid backup plan.

The Chiefs have 19 pending unrestricted free agents, and according to Spotrac.com, Kansas City has $22.6 million in cap space. Even with the expected league-wide cap raise, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach can’t afford to keep everyone.

L’Jarius Sneed Is Looking to Get Paid This Year



The Chiefs’ fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft has spent his entire career in Kansas City. While the two-time Super Bowl champ would love to stay, Sneed understands this is a business. At age 27, this is Sneed’s best chance to secure the bag.

Speaking to Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 15, the Louisiana Tech alum was asked what he’d like to tell Veach ahead of free agency.

“Pay me,” Sneed said.

“Pay me, pay me. That’s what I’ve got to say. Pay me.”

When asked if he’ll stay and go for a three-peat with the Chiefs, “I hope so,” Sneed said. “I hope I’m here. But you never know how it goes. And I hope I’m here. I’m just planning on just doing what I do, play ball, and wherever I’m at, I’m gonna do my best.”

Sneed is aware of the big decision Veach must make between him and Jones. “They can’t keep both of us,” Sneed said.

The Chiefs Picked Up the Option on Chris Jones’ Contract

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on February 16 that Kansas City “picked up the option” on Jones’ contract, “retaining the right to franchise tag him and paying him $4.25M he earned in incentives.” However, this was merely a formality. “It was more timing than anything, as Jones was due the money, regardless. If not tagged, he’ll be free,” Rapoport noted.

Jones is predicted to earn a three-year, $85.4 million contract as a free agent. A franchise tag would cost approximately $32 million. Despite his contract wreaking havoc on the salary cap, ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes Jones, the “Chiefs ‘second-most important player” will stay put.

“I can’t help but think they need to find a way to keep him there his whole career,” Graziano wrote. “I’m never going to tell a guy not to go get his money, and if Jones wants to max out on this contract and go somewhere else to do it, good for him. But he’s playing at a Hall of Fame caliber in Kansas City, and it’d be good if the Chiefs and Jones could find a way to keep it going.”