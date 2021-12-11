Chiefs’ Star Defender Suffers Family Tragedy, Week 14 Availability in Question

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is in line to miss the team’s Week 14 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 12.

Sneed’s oldest brother, Tqarontarion Dcortez “TQ” Harrison, was killed Thursday night in the family’s hometown of Minden, Louisiana, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Some sad news to share: TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, was killed last night in their hometown of Minden, Louisiana. Sneed, in this story he shared last month, credited Harrison with raising him until he was 6 years old. https://t.co/ejZrTbQnjX — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 11, 2021

Harrison died a from single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper, who told KTBS 3. Angela Washington, 47, has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree homicide.

Just minutes prior to the news breaking, the Chiefs had given an injury update for Sneed, who they had downgraded to “questionable” for the team’s game against Las Vegas due to non-injury related reasons.

CB L’Jarius Sneed has been added to the injury report. He is questionable for Sunday’s game for non-injury related reasons (personal). pic.twitter.com/uiRCITHGPJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 11, 2021

Chiefs Place Fortson on COVID List

On Friday, December 10, the Chiefs had a small outbreak in their tight end room. That’s why they placed Jody Fortson (IR, Achilles) on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, December 10, according to the NFL’s official transaction report.

#Chiefs TE Jody Fortson (IR, Achilles) was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 10, 2021

Players in the NFL are subject to the reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or those identified through contact tracing as having been exposed, per The Washington Post.

According to a memo — which was obtained by Pelissero — that was sent to clubs from the NFL back in July, vaccinated players or staff that test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic are eligible to return to duty if they register two negative tests 24 hours apart. For unvaccinated players, just like in 2020, they must quarantine for 10 days and will be permitted to return to duty if they are asymptomatic.

It is unknown at this time if Fortson has been fully vaccinated, or if Fortson contracted COVID-19 or was in close contact with it.

At the start of training camp, 90 percent of the Kansas City team was vaccinated, according to head coach Andy Reid. As of August 17, the team was over 95 percent vaccinated, a league spokesperson told KSHB 41’s, Casey Murray. “The spokesperson said that makes them one of seven NFL teams to hit the 95% mark,” Murray wrote.

The hope is that Fortson — who may still be participating in meetings with his teammates in the tight end room despite being on injured reserve — doesn’t spark an outbreak — if he actually contracted the virus — which would cause players like Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, and Noah Gray to miss time.

Chiefs’ Week 14 Injury Report

Kansas City’s injury report for Week 14 has some other noteworthy names on it.

Special teams standout Chris Lammons (ankle) didn’t practice at all and is listed as out for Week 14’s outing. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs) are both listed as questionable. Fenton missed the Chiefs’ Week 13 game against the divisional-rival Denver Broncos, and Niang hasn’t been healthy enough to play since Week 9’s victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Both Fenton and Niang logged three straight limited practices in Week 14 before receiving their game statuses.

Head coach Andy Reid said during his press conference on Friday, December 10 that Lammons would be the only player out for Kansas City and that “everybody else will be ready to roll,” so that may answer any questions we have about Fenton and Niang’s availability against the Raiders.

Andy Reid says Chris Lammons will be listed as out. Everyone else will be ready to roll and Reid says he'll meet with Brett Veach to see who's active. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 10, 2021

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. Arrowhead Time.