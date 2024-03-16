Conflicting Reports Emerge on Chiefs Trading L’Jarius Sneed to AFC Suitor

March 16 started off with a bang as conflicting reports surrounded Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and a potential trade to the Indianapolis Colts.

“Sources tell myself & @AtoZSportsNFL that the Chiefs and Colts are ironing out the final details on a trade that will send star CB L’Jarius Sneed to Indianapolis,” A-to-Z Sports Indianapolis beat writer Destin Adams first stated on X.

Adding: “I’m told the Colts are sending a 2024 3rd and an additional pick in 2025.”

Adams is a Colts media member and PFWA certified writer, however, when asked about this report, fellow Indy media member Stephen Holder (ESPN) refuted it.

“That is not accurate. Sorry,” Holder responded after a fan asked about reports saying the Sneed trade was done. In a follow-up, the veteran reporter even noted: “In fact, I’m leaning heavily toward that trade not happening at all.”

In a separate post, prominent Colts podcaster Jason Spears also suggested that Sneed to Indy was a done deal.

“I was told the deal is done,” Spears relayed. “I’m not sure when it gets announced, but it’s done. Ran it by someone in the Colts community with connects & they heard the same. CB with the late night work.”

In the comments, Spears also confirmed the reported trade return, replying: “2024 3rd & an additional 2025 pick. Yes, Destin was 100% accurate.”

The debate over Sneed to Indianapolis didn’t end there.

“Once and for all: There is no trade in place between the Chiefs and Colts for L’Jarius Sneed,” Holder declared about two hours after Adams’ initial report. “I was told this unequivocally from the highest levels of the Colts organization.”

As of 10 a.m. EST on March 16, no news of a Sneed trade has been announced. We’ll continue to monitor this situation as the day goes on.