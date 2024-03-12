L’Jarius Sneed Breaks Silence on Uncertain Future With Chiefs

Aside from the occasional cryptic post on social media, Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has yet to comment on the potential of being traded in 2024 — until Tuesday, March 12.

“Hopefully I’m with the Chiefs,” Sneed expressed to reporters candidly during an impromptu interview at a charity meet between the CB and Big Brothers and Big Sisters Kansas City. “Hopefully I’m still here, hopefully we can go back and repeat.”

Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz shared video of the moment on X, but there was an earlier interaction where Sneed hinted that he’d like to return to Kansas City as well. The full Q&A was posted within an article written by KSHB41 reporter Sam Hartle.

“It’s legendary,” the veteran team leader voiced when asked what three straight Super Bowl victories would mean to him as a member of the Chiefs. “Two is legendary, but three — you never get tired of getting rings.”

In order to achieve the rare three-peat, Sneed must of course remain in Kansas City.

Sneed’s agents were granted permission to explore a trade on February 28 after the key defender was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason. With no real news on that front at this time, Sneed did admit that his life has been “stressful” lately — attributing a lack of sleep to his newborn child and NFL free agency.

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Comments on Promotional ‘KC Takeaway’ Sandwich, Named After His Forced Fumble

Per Hartle, “Sneed was on hand to present a check with proceeds from the KC Takeaway BBQ sandwich. The sandwich was a partnership with Zarda BBQ, with benefits going toward BBBS-KC.”

This promotional item was named after Sneed’s forced fumble during this year’s AFC Championship game — where the DB punched the ball clean out of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers’ hands to prevent a touchdown.

“Just to help kids,” Sneed said of this charitable effort’s importance to him as a person. “When I was little, I wish I had the help. Just see kids struggling nowadays and I’ve got the opportunity to help them. I have a big heart and that’s what I like to do.”

He also gave a “shoutout to the community, the charity and Big Brothers and Big Sisters for putting this together for two years straight.”

No Chiefs Cornerback News Is Good News for L’Jarius Sneed

As Sneed and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom wait with bated breath, no trade or signing reports at cornerback is good news.

Kansas City has a very deep CB room heading into 2024 — even if Sneed were sent somewhere else — so a new addition might mean the end of the fourth rounder’s run in KC. Especially if it were a veteran starter that was brought in.

2022 first rounder and 2023 first-team All-Pro selection Trent McDuffie leads the group alongside Sneed, followed by fellow draftmates Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams. Behind that stout top four are a few developmental prospects that have shown promise, including recent seventh-round selections Nic Jones and Nazeeh Johnson, as well as undrafted prospect Ekow Boye-Doe.

KC would have to develop one of those three behind McDuffie, Watson and Williams if they elect to trade Sneed. In this scenario, expect the secondary to take a short-term hit in terms of overall talent, but the cap savings would allow general manager Brett Veach to shore up other areas of need.

If the Chiefs do not find a viable trade partner for Sneed, they can still sign him to a long-term extension or keep him on the franchise tag and pay him $19.8M fully guaranteed in 2024.