L’Jarius Sneed Messages Trent McDuffie After Chiefs Departure

The Kansas City Chiefs’ trade of star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans finally became official on April 1.

Although Sneed has yet to comment on the deal on social media, the Titans held his introductory press conference on April 2, and he also reposted his initial “welcome to Nashville” on X.

On March 29, the Chiefs posted a video tribute of Sneed on social media. The X caption read: “Everything you could ever ask for in a teammate. It’s been real, @jay__sneed !”

Sneed did not repost this video or comment up until he received a message from fellow cornerback and KC understudy Trent McDuffie.

“Coldest in the business,” McDuffie voiced on March 29. “Best I’ve been around, keep solidifying your legacy family 🤞🏽.”

On April 2, Sneed finally broke silence on social media and replied to McDuffie on X.

“Love 4L Lih bro, keep leading the way 💪🏽,” the veteran responded. The brief message has already received over 1,000 likes in under an hour.

L’Jarius Sneed Admits Chiefs Trade Speculation Was ‘Nerve-racking,’ Left Outcome in ‘God’s Hands’

When asked about joining the Titans during his presser, Sneed answered that he “left everything in God’s hands” during the lengthy stretch of trade speculation.

“It was kind of nerve-racking, I could say,” he went on to admit to reporters. “Because me and my agent, there was a whole lot of back and forth.”

Sneed said his agent told him to remain calm throughout the waiting period, and that’s what he did until news of a trade became official. Clearly, this was a difficult decision for the CB.

He mentioned that he wanted to re-sign in Kansas City for a chance at a three-peat earlier in the offseason, but he has also been very honest about wanting to get paid top cornerback money. Those two goals never truly seemed to align, however, and in the end, Tennessee stepped up and secured Sneed.

In terms of his new home, the veteran noted that his arrival has been “great.”

“I feel the connection already, feel like family,” Sneed expressed. “[Titans general manager Ran Carthon] is making me feel comfortable already.”

Chiefs Safety Bryan Cook Posts Bible Verse Amid Recovery

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook never ended up returning from his ankle injury in 2023. That makes the 2024 campaign a comeback season for the third-year defensive back.

Ahead of Organized Team Activities and the NFL draft, Cook posted a bible verse on X, along with a highlight reel video of his top plays in Kansas City.

“Isaiah 54:17🙏🏽🙏🏽#Falldown7Getup8,” the caption voiced.

If you look up this verse in the 21st century bible, it reads: “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of Me, saith the Lord.”

According to a translation from rethinknow.org, this verse symbolizes “the promise to the nation of Israel that God will deliver them.”

“This is a common theme all throughout the book and the entire Bible,” rethinknow continues. “This passage is pointing us to the salvation we can find in the Lord. This is the heritage of God’s people. Even though things might look daunting from where we stand, God will lead us through. He is bigger than the storms we face. And nothing that comes against us will have the ultimate say. God will protect his children, and we will find victory in him.”

The long road back from recovery can be “daunting,” but Cook appears ready for the challenge in 2024.