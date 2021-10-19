Patrick Mahomes Pass Dubbed ‘Greatest Pass in NFL History That Won’t Count’

Patrick Mahomes’ arm talent is undeniable. His throwing power combined with accuracy allows him to make throws that some NFL quarterbacks could only dream of making.

This was on display in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team in Week 6, with a play that’s being described as “the greatest pass in NFL history that won’t count.”

Mahomes’ Insane Throw to Tyreek Hill

Some may not think twice about this routine pass from Mahomes. But if that’s the case, then you’ve seen too many sensational plays from Kansas City’s starting quarterback — hence why we are calling this one “routine” — to fully appreciate what is transpiring in front of your eyes.

Midway through the fourth quarter on third down with five yards to go to pick up the first down, Mahomes completed a pass to Tyreek Hill that was negated due to offsetting penalties. Even though the completed pass didn’t count towards the box score, it’s quite amazing what went down during the play.

Mahomes dropped back in the pocket, scrambled backward, shook off a defender, ran to his right, threw a pass to Hill — who was running in the opposite direction 25 yards downfield — and put the pass right in between Hill’s jersey numbers in-stride.

The angle of this Patrick Mahomes throw is absurd 😳 (via @solventblue)pic.twitter.com/g1Vbzzb8TL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2021

Despite it not counting, it’s plays like that one that have earned Mahomes the reputation of being one of the most gifted passers the NFL has ever seen. That’s the same reason why fans and media members were reacting to the throw on social media.

“The great pass in NFL history that won’t count,” wrote Kali Mahomes.

“Offsetting penalties meant this didn’t count, but Patrick Mahomes was in a whole different kind of bag on this pass to Tyreek Hill,” wrote Billy Heyen.

Offsetting penalties meant this didn't count, but Patrick Mahomes was in a whole different kind of bag on this pass to Tyreek Hill.pic.twitter.com/a2s2cvBkLI — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 17, 2021

“It won’t count (flags!) but the degree of difficulty of this Patrick Mahomes throw—with Chase Young running full speed at him—is insane,” wrote Albert Breer.

It won’t count (flags!) but the degree of difficulty of this Patrick Mahomes throw—with Chase Young running full speed at him—is insane. pic.twitter.com/1TFxI2xq9s — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 17, 2021

“Patrick Mahomes is good,” The Kingdom wrote.

Patrick Mahomes is good pic.twitter.com/MjcEawPSm1 — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) October 17, 2021

Mahomes On Pace for Career Year

Despite a rocky start to the 2021 season, Mahomes is still on pace for a career year in Kansas City. He’s in line to finish the season with a 69.0% completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference, which would be his highest ever in his five-year career, and is also on pace to throw 51 touchdowns, which would also be a career-high.

Granted, after throwing eight interceptions during the first six regular-season games puts Mahomes on pace to smash his highest interception total in a season, which is 12. But what shouldn’t be overlooked is how poorly the Chiefs’ defense is playing, which is forcing Mahomes to be a bit more aggressive due to his team consistently falling behind in games. Tack on the fact that a number of those interceptions hit the hands of the pass-catcher, who then tipped the pass into a defender’s hands, and the eight interceptions on Mahomes’ stat line don’t paint a completely true depiction of his play this season.

Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS.. — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) October 17, 2021

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to climb above .500 for the first time this season in Week 7 when they take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 24.