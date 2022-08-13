Patrick Mahomes Roasts Chiefs Rookie DE George Karlaftis: ‘We’ll Work on That’

One of the highlights for the Kansas City Chiefs in their loss to the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener was rookie first-round pick George Karlaftis registering his first career sack.

The sack came with 9:43 left in the second quarter on 3rd-and-11. Karlaftis used an inside move to get past Chicago’s left tackle, chased veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian outside the pocket, and took him down for a 10-yard loss.

From earlier:#Chiefs 1st-round pick George Karlaftis hunts down #Bears QB Trevor Siemian on 3rd & 11 for a loss of 10. pic.twitter.com/gxNdmkJ9ox — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Karlaftis’ sack celebration wasn’t all that fancy — he gave an aggressive fist pump towards Kansas City’s sideline. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a problem with Karlaftis’ celebration, however, and called him out for it publicly after the game.

Mahomes on Karlaftis: ‘We’ll Work on That’

Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes was asked about Karlaftis and what he’s seen from the rookie so far.

“He’s going to go hard the entire time,” Mahomes said of Karlaftis, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “That’s just who he is, that’s what got him here. He’ll continue to get better. We’ve got to work on his celebrations, though. We’ll work on that and get back to you.”

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on George Karlaftis: "He's going to go hard the entire time. That's just who he is, that's what got him here. He'll continue to get better. We've got to work on his celebrations, though. We'll work on that and get back to you." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 13, 2022

Karlaftis said during his postgame press conference that he agrees with Mahomes.

#Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis agrees with Patrick Mahomes that his celebrations need work. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 13, 2022

Karlaftis had a strong first outing for the defending AFC West champions, recording 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss against Chicago, per ESPN.

Chiefs Lose to Bears in Preseason Opener

The Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 on the road in their preseason opener.

Kansas City’s offensive starters played one series together. That drive consisted of 11 plays, 72 yards, and a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to veteran tight end Blake Bell from five yards out.

On that drive, Mahomes completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 60 yards and the touchdown. Each of his completions went to a different pass-catcher (Michael Burton, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Isiah Pacheco, and Bell). Mahomes was pulled from the lineup after that series and was replaced by veteran Chad Henne, who continued to play with the offensive starters.

QB Patrick Mahomes finds TE Blake Bell on 2nd & goal for a 5-yard TD. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 7#Bears – 0#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/X3I7RjrJK3 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

The leading receiver for the Chiefs was Justin Watson, who caught 5 passes for 45 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Shane Buechele just before halftime.

QB Shane Buechele finds WR Justin Watson for a 22-yard touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 14#Bears – 0 pic.twitter.com/dM95a29kWK — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal, one of Kansas City’s third-round picks, led the Chiefs in tackles (6) and tackles for loss (2), per ESPN. He played deep into the fourth quarter and was wearing the green dot for the defense late in the second half.

#Chiefs rookie LB Leo Chanel did a tremendous job of breaking up that screen pass. The 3rd-round pick is wearing the green dot for the defense in the 4th quarter. — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Next up for the Chiefs on their preseason schedule is a game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m. CST on August 20.

Twitter Reacts to KC’s Preseason Opener

Twitter users reacted to what they saw from the Chiefs in their preseason opener.

“So the Chiefs blow their preseason opener by giving up 19 unanswered points in the 2nd half against Chicago. Ridiculous,” one Twitter user wrote.

So the Chiefs blow their preseason opener by giving up 19 unanswered points in the 2nd half against Chicago. Ridiculous. #NFLPreseason #ChiefsKingdom — Andy Knapp (@theandyknapp) August 13, 2022

“Starters looked great. Justin Reid is the backup kicker. 2nd string looked well enough. Really the only takeaways,” another user wrote.

Starters looked great. Justin Reid is the backup kicker. 2nd string looked well enough. Really the only takeaways. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/2A0EipvKoD — Marcus Ashpaugh (@MarcusAshpaugh) August 13, 2022

“#ChiefsKingdom at #Bears was no contest when the starters were on the field in the first quarter. For the rest of the game the Bears played superior ball. Especially Sharpe’s wild catches,” another user wrote.

#ChiefsKingdom at #Bears was no contest when the starters were on the field in the first quarter. For the rest of the game the Bears played superior ball. Especially Sharpe's wild catches. — Justin (@JayQwery_) August 13, 2022