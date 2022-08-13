Patrick Mahomes Roasts Chiefs Rookie DE George Karlaftis: ‘We’ll Work on That’

One of the highlights for the Kansas City Chiefs in their loss to the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener was rookie first-round pick George Karlaftis registering his first career sack.
The sack came with 9:43 left in the second quarter on 3rd-and-11. Karlaftis used an inside move to get past Chicago’s left tackle, chased veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian outside the pocket, and took him down for a 10-yard loss.
Karlaftis’ sack celebration wasn’t all that fancy — he gave an aggressive fist pump towards Kansas City’s sideline. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a problem with Karlaftis’ celebration, however, and called him out for it publicly after the game.
Mahomes on Karlaftis: ‘We’ll Work on That’
Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes was asked about Karlaftis and what he’s seen from the rookie so far.
“He’s going to go hard the entire time,” Mahomes said of Karlaftis, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “That’s just who he is, that’s what got him here. He’ll continue to get better. We’ve got to work on his celebrations, though. We’ll work on that and get back to you.”
Karlaftis said during his postgame press conference that he agrees with Mahomes.
Karlaftis had a strong first outing for the defending AFC West champions, recording 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss against Chicago, per ESPN.
Chiefs Lose to Bears in Preseason Opener
The Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 on the road in their preseason opener.
Kansas City’s offensive starters played one series together. That drive consisted of 11 plays, 72 yards, and a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to veteran tight end Blake Bell from five yards out.
On that drive, Mahomes completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 60 yards and the touchdown. Each of his completions went to a different pass-catcher (Michael Burton, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Isiah Pacheco, and Bell). Mahomes was pulled from the lineup after that series and was replaced by veteran Chad Henne, who continued to play with the offensive starters.
The leading receiver for the Chiefs was Justin Watson, who caught 5 passes for 45 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Shane Buechele just before halftime.
Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal, one of Kansas City’s third-round picks, led the Chiefs in tackles (6) and tackles for loss (2), per ESPN. He played deep into the fourth quarter and was wearing the green dot for the defense late in the second half.
Next up for the Chiefs on their preseason schedule is a game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m. CST on August 20.
Twitter Reacts to KC’s Preseason Opener
Twitter users reacted to what they saw from the Chiefs in their preseason opener.
“So the Chiefs blow their preseason opener by giving up 19 unanswered points in the 2nd half against Chicago. Ridiculous,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Starters looked great. Justin Reid is the backup kicker. 2nd string looked well enough. Really the only takeaways,” another user wrote.
“#ChiefsKingdom at #Bears was no contest when the starters were on the field in the first quarter. For the rest of the game the Bears played superior ball. Especially Sharpe’s wild catches,” another user wrote.