Patrick Mahomes Thanks Eagles Following Andy Reid’s Historical Win

In his 23rd season as a head coach in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has done something that no coach in league history has ever done.

Following the Chiefs’ 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, Reid became the first coach ever in the NFL to win 100 games with two different teams.

Reid earned his first 100 career wins with the Eagles — where he was the head coach from 1999-2012 before being fired — which is why it was so fitting to earn No. 100 with Kansas City at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Mahomes: I’m Glad Philly Let Reid Go

Following the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media and was asked about Reid’s 100th victory with the Chiefs. Mahomes took a jab at Philadelphia, saying he’s glad they fired Reid nine years ago.

“No offense to Philly, but I’m glad they let him go,’ Mahomes said, via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Reid Fired by Eagles, Thrives With Chiefs

Reid was fired by Eagles then-general manager Jeffrey Lurie after Philadelphia was beat by the New York Giants 42-7 in Week 17 of the 2012-13 season, with the Eagles finishing that season with a 4-12 record.

“When you have a season like that, it’s embarrassing. It’s personally crushing to me and it’s terrible,” Lurie said during the press conference when he announced Reid and Philadelphia were parting ways, via ESPN.

After 13 years in the NFC East, which included 140 wins, Reid was a free agent. But just days after being fired, Reid signed a five-year contract to become the next head coach of the Chiefs on January 4, 2013, per USA Today.

Since joining Kansas City, Reid has not had a losing season, accumulating an overall record of 92 wins and 39 losses during the regular season, along with 17 wins and 15 losses during the playoffs. He has one AFC championship, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl victory in his eight years with the team.

“It’s great. The people here have been phenomenal since I got here,” Reid said of making NFL history in Philadelphia. “My room was loaded with food, so it was good to have a cheesesteak and a lot of other things. It’s good to be back and then doing that here. I hadn’t really thought about it. I don’t know if that’s a positive thing, but I’m glad it took place. It’s over now, so we can move on.”

As for the Chiefs players, they were ecstatic they could help Big Red grab his 100th win with the franchise.

“It’s f—king awesome man,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “Seeing him in the locker room fired up after the game, it’s just surreal, because as a kid I used to watch TV and just see Coach Reid coaching in Philadelphia. I used to have dreams and aspirations of playing in the NFL, and now I’m actually playing for one of the greatest coaches of all time, I’m living f—king life, baby.”