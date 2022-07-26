4-Year Chiefs WR Re-Joins KC Coach in NFC

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp is one of four players the New York Giants signed on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Giants. The other players the team signed are safety Andrew Adams, offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour, and defensive end Nick Williams.

Giants announced signings of Andrew Adams and Nick Williams in addition to former Rutgers OT Kamaal Seymour and WR Marcus Kemp, who was with Chiefs and OC Mike Kafka. To make room, Giants have released Jabari Ellis, Maurice Canady, Travis Toivonen and Henry Black. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 26, 2022

Kemp, 26, entered the NFL undrafted out of Hawaii in 2017. He signed with Kansas City in May of that year. Since then, Kemp has remained with the Chiefs outside of a short stint with the Miami Dolphins in December of 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. He has been active for a total of 44 games during his career and has caught 4 passes on 8 targets for 42 yards.

Kemp will now play under new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who spent the last five seasons in Kansas City as a quarterbacks coach and the last two seasons as a passing game coordinator for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Sign OT Replacements for Orlando Brown Jr.

On Monday, July 25, the Chiefs signed offensive tackles Evin Ksiezarczyk and David Steinmetz, per the team. They also placed rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross on injured reserve.

We have signed T David Steinmetz & T Evin Ksiezarczyk. We have placed WR Justyn Ross on IR. pic.twitter.com/eHsmbJ75Bq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 25, 2022

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid explained during the opening day of training camp that Ross had undergone surgery this summer to clean up the foot injury he suffered while at Clemson. That would also explain why he was seen over the summer wearing a walking boot. Ross was placed on the team’s active/physically unable to perform list on July 23 along with three other players.

With Ross being placed on IR and the team waiving Matthew Sexton, Kansas City’s receiver room now stands at 12 players, not including WR/RB Jerrion Ealy: Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore, Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Daurice Fountain, rookie Aaron Parker, Omar Bayless, and Gary Jennings.

Ksiezarczyk, 25, played his college ball at Buffalo. He entered the NFL undrafted in 2021 and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings last summer before being waived ahead of the regular season. From there he spent time on the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills practice squads during the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Steinmetz, 27, entered the NFL undrafted in 2020. The Washington Commanders signed him in August of that year, and Steinmetz would remain there for two seasons. During his time in Washington, Steinmetz played in a total of four games.

With Brown officially not reporting to camp, the signings of Ksiezarczyk and Steinmetz make sense, as the team available roster spots now that Brown is not reporting and Ross no longer counts towards the 90-man roster.

Important Chiefs Camp Dates

All Chiefs veterans were scheduled to report to camp by the evening of Monday, July 25. That means all Kansas City players that aren’t injured are expected to take the field for the first time together in St. Joseph, Missouri on Tuesday, July 26. The first time the team will be able to wear full pads is on Aug. 1.

The Chiefs’ first preseason game will be on the road against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. eastern time.