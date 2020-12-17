Ex-Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp Signs With AFC Contender: Report

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs waived WR Marcus Kemp from the 53-man roster for the second time this season. Instead of landing back on the team’s practice squad once more, the 25-year-old wideout cleared waivers on Wednesday and was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

The move, first reported by Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick, has not been officially announced by the club but is expected to hit the NFL’s official transaction wire on Thursday.

Indeed, Marcus Kemp is signing with the Miami Dolphins practice squad, per source. Dolphins will have a chance to elevate him to game day roster twice. https://t.co/46WyfTKEg0 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 17, 2020

Marcus Kemp Carved out Depth, Special Teams Role

The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound pass-catcher has been a valuable depth piece for the defending Super Bowl champions in his fourth year as a pro, remaining on the active roster in light of injuries to Sammy Watkins and Byron Pringle, as well as Mecole Hardman’s extended COVID-19 absence in recent weeks.

While Kemp has only caught one ball for 11 yards in 10 games this season, he had carved out a sizeable role on the Chiefs’ special teams unit.

He originally joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft, but hauled in just one reception through his first two years with the Chiefs. After suffering a torn ACL and MCL in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Kemp was forced to miss the entire season recovering from the brutal knee injuries.

As a result of Kemp’s release and the Steelers also poaching veteran OL Danny Isidora from the practice squad on Tuesday, the Chiefs now have three roster spots to fill (one on the 53-man roster) heading into their Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Kemp will join a trio of receivers — Matt Cole, Isaiah Ford and Andre Patton — on the Dolphins practice squad and is eligible to be called up to their gameday roster twice in the final three weeks of the regular season.

