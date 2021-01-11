Chiefs to Re-Sign Special Teams Ace, Release Veteran Receiver: Report

Now slated for an AFC Divisional matchup against the resurgent Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly planning to bring in some reinforcements.

According to Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick on Monday, Kansas City is expected to re-sign WR Marcus Kemp to the practice squad.

The Chiefs are planning to bring back WR Marcus Kemp to the practice squad, per sources. His practice squad contract with Miami expired this morning. NFL allowing unlimited PS activations in postseason, so he would be eligible for elevation to active roster if needed for KC. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 11, 2021

With the defending Super Bowl champions are at maximum capacity on its 16-man practice squad roster, the team will likely need to release at least one practice squader or shuffle some things around if another player is placed on injured reserve headed into the first playoff matchup.

ESPN’s Field Yates is also reporting on Monday afternoon that it will be fellow WR Gehrig Dieter who will be the odd man out.

The Chiefs waived WR Gehrig Dieter and activated LB Anthony Hitchens and DE Mike Danna from the COVID-19 list. The Saints waived WR Austin Carr and activated S D.J. Swearinger from the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2021

Dieter was joined on the team’s practice squad by a trio of young wideouts — Maurice Ffrench, Jody Fortson and Tajae Sharpe, who was signed in the days following Kemp’s departure.

Marcus Kemp Bounced Around in 2020

If this news sounds familiar, you’re not making it up in your head. The 25-year-old receiver has bounced back and forth on the Chiefs roster for much of the 2020 season.

Following a hard-fought Week 14 victory in Miami, Kemp landed on the Dolphins practice squad after the Chiefs released him on December 15. However, with his contract expiring on Monday morning for the 10-6 playoff-less Dolphins, the once undrafted free agent is free to sign elsewhere.

The following former #Chiefs contracts expired this morning from their respective practice squads: WR Marcus Kemp, Dolphins

DE Breeland Speaks Cowboys

QB Kevin Hogan, Bengals

QB Jordan Ta’amu, Lions

DE David Irving, Raiders

TE Daniel Helm, 49ers — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 11, 2021

After originally making the 53-man roster out of training camp before being first waived in September, here is every move involving the fourth-year wideout in 2020, per the team’s official website:

October 8: DeAndre Washington (RB) activated from Practice Squad; Marcus Kemp (WR) signed to the Practice Squad.

October 24: Danny Isidora (G) and Marcus Kemp (WR) activated from Practice Squad.

October 31: Danny Isidora (G) and Marcus Kemp (WR) activated from Practice Squad to Active Roster.

November 28: Marcus Kemp (WR) activated from Practice Squad.

December 15: Marcus Kemp (WR) waived.

Kemp Adds Special Teams Prowess, Familiarity on Offense

Prior to his release, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder had worked his way into a significant special teams role for the AFC West champions, registering 163 snaps for Dave Toub’s unit in 10 appearances this season.

As Arrowhead Pride notes, Kemp was still “in for 37% of the team’s total special teams snaps” despite not suiting up for six games in 2020.

His presence has been less evident on the offensive side of the ball, hauling in a single pass for an 11-yard gain during a Week 7 blowout win in Denver, more than doubling his career totals. After a bevy of midseason injuries and absences for Kansas City’s receiving corps, the unit is now in pretty good standing and health. Even so, Andy Reid and company may still elect to call up Kemp for Sunday’s game upon making the signing official.

