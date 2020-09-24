Ex-Chiefs All-Pro CB Has Strong Feelings Towards Patrick Mahomes

Not only is this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens a rematch of one of last season’s most competitive games, but it also marks the latest reunion between the Chiefs and their former All-Pro cornerback, Marcus Peters.

While the Chiefs’ 2015 first-round pick was still with the L.A. Rams during the compelling 33-28 victory over the Ravens a year ago, Peters was on the right side of a game-ending interception thrown by Patrick Mahomes on Monday Night Football in 2018 during one of the most historic games in NFL history — ending in a 54-51 shootout victory for the Rams.

Heading into Week 3, Peters again turns his attention to slowing down Mahomes, his teammate of one year in Kansas City before being traded to L.A. in March 2018.

Peters on Mahomes: ‘The Dude is Amazing’

As expected, the Ravens cornerback fielded a variety of questions related to his former team during his media availability on Thursday. Known for his animated playing style and interviews, Peters appeared focused on the task at hand. However, when asked about Mahomes and whether he recognized the ability of the young quarterback during their season together in 2017, Peters offered up a high level of respect to the Chiefs’ star.

“I knew he had the talent,” Peters said. “I knew he loved the game. So that’s two ultimate things that can help you. I just respect somebody who loves the game of football like he does.”

“He’s a Super Bowl champ, he’s an MVP of this league,” Peters later continued. “He’s a hell of a player, man, and a guy like that, you’ve gotta respect his game.”

