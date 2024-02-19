Chiefs ‘Simply Cannot Keep’ $30 Million WR Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. However, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has some difficult decisions to make this offseason.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who finished the regular season catching 21-of-42 targets for a paltry 314 yards for one touchdown, is the highest-paid receiver on the team. While he made several crucial drops, Valdes-Scantling stepped up in the postseason. In four playoff games, he caught 8-of-13 targets for 124 yards and one score.

His third-quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl gave Kansas City their first lead in the game. While the NFL celebrated the veteran’s postseason “redemption” with a tribute video on February 18, it’s not clear if MVS’s playoff performance will keep him in Kansas City.

Valdes-Scantling enters the final year of his $30 million contract with the Chiefs in 2024. AtoZ Sports analyst Charles Goldman wrote, “The problem with that contract is that his cap hit balloons during the upcoming season. At $13.9 million, it’s actually the sixth-largest cap hit on the team next year. Only Patrick Mahomes, Joe Thuney, Jawaan Taylor, Travis Kelce, and Justin Reid have larger cap hits next season.”

MAHOMES TO MVS FOR THE LEAD 🙌 (🎥 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/rbpASeZ0re — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 12, 2024

“The Chiefs can release Valdes-Scantling and save $11.9 million in 2024 with only a $2 million dead money charge,” Goldman noted. With a 50% catch rate on the regular season, “They simply cannot keep Valdes-Scantling next season with that cap hit… A big Super Bowl performance won’t offset the struggles he saw this year in the regular season.”

KSHB 41’s Tod Palmer also sees Valdes-Scantling becoming a cap casualty. “If Kansas City wants to pursue a big-name free agent as part of the inevitable reshaping of the wide receiver room, Veach may need that money toward that pursuit,” Palmer wrote.

Cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling Could Be a Part of Major Chiefs Overhaul on Offense

The Chiefs were in a similar position with MVS last year. After tallying just 42-of-81 targets for 687 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, his performance in the AFC Championship game helped propel the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs could’ve saved $9 million by cutting the 29-year-old last year but stuck with him. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, however, believes there will be sweeping changes in the receivers room this offseason. “We all know this one,” Taylor wrote. “The Chiefs need more viable, reliable receivers, especially a veteran or two to help the team’s offense reclaim its juggernaut status.

“Last season proved the Chiefs have the coaching staff (Andy Reid), quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) and two strong pass catchers (tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Rashee Rice) to help maintain their status as the league’s champions. But the continual arms race in the AFC is only going to intensify this offseason. The Chiefs need to counter by acquiring better receivers for Mahomes.”

ESPN Insider Predicts the Chiefs Will Make a Move for Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

While the Chiefs may add a young receiver in the 2024 NFL draft, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz predicts, “The Chiefs will add a veteran possession receiver to their struggling receiving corps by signing free agent Tyler Boyd away from the rival Bengals.”

Even after the Bengals drafted Ja’marr Chase and Tee Higgins, which moved him down the depth chart, Boyd remained a key part of their offense. Over the past two seasons, he recorded 125 receptions for 1,429 yards and 7 touchdowns.

According to Spotrac.com, Boyd’s market value has him earning a three-year, $26 million contract. However, Boyd may be willing to take less money if it means he’ll be catching passes from Mahomes.