Chiefs Release Veteran WR Ahead of Free Agency: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the final call on veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling — who profiled as a potential cap casualty heading into the 2024 offseason.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was the first to report, informing: “Source: #Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.” This roster move saves Kansas City a helpful $12 million in cap space ahead of NFL free agency.

Cutting “MVS” always felt like a necessary decision for general manager Brett Veach in 2024 — especially after he finished the regular season catching 21-of-42 targets for just 314 yards and one touchdown as the highest-paid wideout on the roster. Valdes-Scantling was also one of the main culprits when it came to dropping passes this year, along with Kadarius Toney.

Having said that, after another clutch Super Bowl run from MVS during the postseason (128 receiving yards and a touchdown in four games), there was a small chance KC would try and restructure his contract or somehow lower his cap hit to keep him around. In the end, a return was not meant to be.

After dropping $11 million in cap space earlier this week, the Valdes-Scantling cut puts the Chiefs right back around their starting point before the combine, just under $29 million in available space.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.