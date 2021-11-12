Tyrann Mathieu Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Rams

When all was said and done, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. inked a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams — per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport — after being released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, November 8.

Beckham’s deal with Los Angeles is for $4.25 million, which may seem cheap, but allows him to also earn some of the money he had left behind in Cleveland.

He now joins Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Darrel Henderson in a high-powered offense coupled with a defense that just traded for pass rusher Von Miller the week prior. The Rams were already Super Bowl contenders before they made two blockbuster moves. Now, they may be even more suited to win it all.

So, with Beckham going out to the West Coast, there are a few teams he left in the dust during his short free-agency stint, one being the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyrann Mathieu Reacts to Odell’s Decision

After the news broke of Beckham’s decision to sign with Los Angeles, Chiefs safety and All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to react to the Rams acquiring the veteran receiver.

“Where the rams finding all this money,” wrote Damien Wilson on Twitter.

This is when Mathieu chimed in.

“Owner married to wal mart lady… plenty money to go around haha,” Mathieu wrote.

The Rams are owned by Stan Kroenke, owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and of teams in the NFL, NHL, MLS, National Lacrosse League, and English Premier League. Overall — he’s a billionaire businessman. His wife — Ann Walton Kroenke — is the heiress to the Walmart fortune.

So, Mathieu’s lone comment on Twitter regarding the Beckham trade is just him sharing facts.

Mathieu on Odell Joining Chiefs