Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Brittany Matthews Makes Kansas City Sports History

Just 10 months after being part of the group that was awarded a franchise for the National Women’s Soccer League, Brittany Matthews — fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — is making not only Kansas City sports history but also women’s pro sports history with her next big project as co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team.

Stadium Being Built for KC NWSL

Matthews, along with co-owners Angie and Chris Long, announced plans on Tuesday, October 26 for a new stadium for KC NWSL as part of a $70 million project in Kansas City, Missouri. This will be the first time in women’s pro sports that a stadium will be built and used specifically for a pro women’s sport.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes, but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” said Chris Long during a press conference on Tuesday, October 26. “We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”

The final designs have yet to be finalized, but the entire $70 million project will be privately financed through the ownership group. The team is signing a 50-year lease for a 7.08-acre site on the Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City, according to a press release by the team. The KC NWSL official Twitter page posted a concept video of the project design the same day as the announcement was made.

Along with the project announcement, Matthews also revealed during the Tuesday press conference that the KC NWSL official team name will be revealed during the team’s game at Legends Field on Saturday, October 30 at halftime.

Fans React on Twitter

After the historical project was announced, Kansas City natives, fans, and others took to Twitter to share their thoughts of Matthews and the new stadium.

“Let’s gooooo [Brittany Matthews]… ya’ll are doing HUGE things for KC. Love to see it!” wrote Brad Gee.

“[Brittany Matthews] is freaking awesome. Helping women’s soccer and the Kansas City community!!!!” wrote Robert Okoye.

“We are so excited to welcome [KC NWSL] to Kansas City as a key part of our riverfront reinvestment,” Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas, wrote. “I’m also proud that Kansas City will boast an outstanding urban facility that will be the premium showcase for NWSL soccer in our country.”

“HUGE news for womens’ sports. If you build it, they will come,” wrote Holly Rowe. “Great to see KC NWSL invest in women. Will definitely be coming to a game to support!!!”

“KC NWSL is going to be the best road trip destination for opposing fans,” Mike McGrew wrote. “Going to be very easy to have a fun weekend. Lyft to and from the airport and you’re done—everything from the stadium to downtown to the Crossroads to Westport to the Plaza is available to you for free.”

“A handful of towns have tried to claim the Soccer City, USA title but Portland always holds on because they support women’s soccer better than anyone,” wrote Christian Dashiell. “But KC is making a strong play here. Their [NWSL] team is going to have their own website AND stadium.”

