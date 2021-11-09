Well-Known Kansas City Figures Make Pitch to Star Receiver to Sign With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs need some help on offense, which is why some fans feel it’s perfect timing that a star receiver could potentially hit the free-agent market mid-season.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was placed on waivers on Monday, November 8, per the NFL’s transaction wire, sparking discussion as to which team could claim him. Because of the money he is owed for the remainder of the season, which is $7.25 million, any team that decided to clam the veteran on waivers would owe him that remaining salary for the 2021 season. Because of that, it is likely that Beckham will go through waivers unclaimed, making him a free agent by Tuesday, November 9 at 4 p.m. ET, allowing him to sign with whichever team he chooses at whatever pay he chooses.

This is why the Chiefs are in play for the three-time Pro Bowl wideout. And that’s also why some well-known figures from Kansas City are making their pitches to Odell to sign with the defending AFC champions.

Mayor Lucas, Nick Wright Make Their Pitches

FS1’s Nick Wright — a former Kansas City native and radio host — made a pitch to Beckham during an episode of First Things First on Monday, November 8.

“If you pick the Chiefs, here’s what I can offer you, Odell. I can let you live in the house I still own there while you get settled. I can set up a meeting with you and my dear friend, the Mayor, Quinton Lucas, so he can show you around the town. And I will personally pay for lifetime JackStack Barbecue or Arthur Bryants or whatever you prefer my friend.

“Odell Beckham Jr. — biggest choice of your life coming up this week. Don’t screw it up; Kansas City is the only option, my friend.”

Kansas City’s mayor chimed in on Twitter, extending an invite to Beckham as well.

“We got a tour set up any day of the week for OBJ [Nick Wright]. Warming up the barbecue,” he wrote.

Beckham’s Fit With Chiefs

While it may seem like a no-brainer to bring aboard a player with talent like Beckham has, the former first-round draft pick isn’t a good fit for Kansas City.

Kansas City still has a year left on Tyreek Hill’s three-year, $54 million deal, and four years left on Travis Kelce’s $57 million deal. Because of this, it would not seem wise for the Chiefs to dump more money into their offense in 2022. Instead, improving their defense seems like a better use of their money. Pair that with the outspokenness of Beckham, which has been displayed throughout his career, and the defending AFC champions should steer clear of a player that is nearing 30 years old and is also battling through multiple shoulder ailments, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The issues the Chiefs are dealing with offensively, which has them scoring just 24.9 points per game this season — 15th overall in the league, per ESPN — have nothing to do with the talent around quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Instead, the issues are centered around Mahomes, who is having mechanical issues as well as lapses in judgment that have led to his worst stretch of games to date in his NFL career.

Adding more talent isn’t going to fix Kansas City’s offensive woes. But fixing Mahomes will.