Former Chiefs All-Pro Announces Retirement: ‘I’m Forever a Chief’

Former Kansas City Chiefs offense tackle Mitchell Schwartz made a big announcement via a social media post.

Schwartz announced on July 14 that he is officially retiring from the NFL.

Schwartz gave thanks to the city of Kansas City in his farewell message.

“The bond I’ve formed with this city and the people here lasts forever and is a big reason why Brooke and I are staying in KC long term,” Schwartz wrote.

“The city and its support is hard to describe until you’ve felt it personally. I am forever a Chief and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Schwartz Was a Reliable Starter in NFL

Schwartz entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2012. He played four seasons in Cleveland and started every possible game for them in that time frame.

After joining the Chiefs via free agency in 2017, Schwartz would start a total of 70 regular games and seven playoff games for Kansas City, including the Super Bowl LIV victory for the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Reference.

Schwartz earned four All-Pro nominations in total during his career, three of which were during his time with the Chiefs.

After a 134-game streak of consecutive games started, Schwartz’s 8-year run came to an end after sustaining a back injury in Week 6 of the 2020 season against the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t play the rest of the season and underwent back surgery in February of 2021. Schwartz had been giving occasional updates on his rehab post-surgery with the hope that he could return for the 2021 season. But the season came and went, and Schwartz was never able to get back into playing form.

Twitter Reacts to Schwartz’s Retirement

Twitter users reacted to Schwartz announcing his retirement.

“Love this so much!! Mixed emotions but I’m so glad Mitchell fulfilled his NFL dreams and is staying right here in KC! He’s always been one of my favorite players because of his great sportsmanship and his seemingly always positive attitude. Forever a Chief!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Congrats Mitch and sorry it had to end this way, but you’ve already did so much for the team and the community. Now it’s time for the community to reward you, happy retirement! Can’t wait to see what’s next for ya!” another user wrote.

“Congrats on a great career Mitch! You were often under appreciated, but never by Chiefs Kingdom! We knew how dominant you were day in and day out. A no-brained HoF tackle. Best of luck in retirement,” another user wrote.

“You’re a legend! Thank you for helping the Chiefs in a Super Bowl. Something I will never forget! Good luck on the next chapter in your life!” another user wrote.

“Thank u for ur dedication to The Chiefs, Kansas City & The Profession @MitchSchwartz71. You’re forever a Chiefs, KC Legend. Congratulations on ur retirement & a great career. Glad to have you as a permanent KC Resident. Hopefully @geoffschwartz will become a Kansas Citan too,” another user wrote.

“Good for you Mitch! You had a very respectable career and were a very important part of every Chiefs team you took the field with. Wish you the best!” another user wrote.

