Ex-Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz Has Hilarious Contract Demands for NFL Return

Former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz has had his fair share of funny tweets since stepping away from football this past offseason. However, one of his latest tweets may be his funniest one yet.

The injury bug hit the Chiefs’ offensive line in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving starting left guard Joe Thuney playing left tackle for the majority of the game. This caused fans to tweet at Schwartz wondering what his availability is eight months removed from back surgery.

Schwartz saw the tweets, and gave an update on Twitter of his physical shape, along with his contract demands for a return to the NFL.

“For those asking: Yes, I am in shape. Round is a shape. Contract demands: 1) Free BBQ in KC for life 2) No weigh ins during the rest of the year 3) Chiefs buy my old house for $500,000 more than market value 4) Private jet privileges for Cupcake and Pumpkin for 5 years,” Schwartz playfully wrote.

For those asking:

Yes, I am in shape. Round is a shape. Contract demands:

1) Free BBQ in KC for life

2) No weigh ins during the rest of the year

3) Chiefs buy my old house for $500,000 more than market value

4) Private jet privileges for Cupcake and Pumpkin for 5 years — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 2, 2022

So, based on the update, it sounds like Schwartz isn’t returning to football for the 2021-22 season, at the very least.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Brown Suffers Calf Strain, Niang Out for Season

When the Chiefs took the field in Week 17 against the Bengals, they did so without Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown. That’s because he suffered an injury during pregame.

Just minutes before kickoff, the Chiefs listed Brown as questionable for the game with a calf injury. After the game, head coach Andy Reid shared during his press conference that Brown had suffered a calf strain during pregame warmups, which is why the team opted to keep him sidelined for the outing against Cincinnati.

Lucas Niang tore his patellar tendon, per Coach Reid. Orlando Brown sustained a calf strain in warmups. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 2, 2022

To make matters worse, second-year tackle Lucas Niang replaced Brown in the lineup, however, he went down with an injury early in the first quarter and was carted off the field. Kansas City then ruled him out for the remainder of the game soon after. From that point, Thuney shifted over to left tackle, and Nick Allegretti came in to play left guard.

Reid also announced that Niang had suffered a torn patellar tendon, which means his season is officially over.

Bengals Beat Chiefs, KC Loses Top Seed

Behind an elite offensive surge by Cincinnati’s offense, the Bengals beat the Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium 34-31.

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow backed his 525-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 with 446 yards and four touchdowns against the defending AFC champions. The biggest recipient of Burrow’s incredible passing display was rookie first-round pick J’Marr Chase, who caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Joe Burrow opens the second half with a 69-yard touchdown to J'Marr Chase. PAT is good. Chase now has six catches for 180 yards and 3 TDs. #Chiefs – 28#Bengals – 24 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FcpVGLu3Y7 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 2, 2022

The loss for Kansas City (11-5) means they are now the No. 2 seed in the AFC, as the Tennessee Titans (11-5) own the tiebreaker over the Chiefs and are now the No. 1 seed after beating the Miami Dolphins 34-3 in Week 17.

To gain the top seed once again, the Chiefs must beat the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale and the Houston Texans must beat the Titans.

As for the Bengals, they now punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The win over Kansas City earned Cincinnati the AFC North title, which ensures that they will be part of the 2021-22 NFL postseason. They are the No. 3 seed in the AFC entering Week 18.