Chiefs Fan Morgan Freeman Has Epic 7-Word Take on Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs have done nothing but win since Travis Kelce starting dating Taylor Swift, but not everyone within the KC fanbase seems to care about the Swiftie movement as much as others.

Morgan Freeman — for example — is an award-winning actor, environmental activist and Airman first class veteran of the United States Air Force. He’s also a diehard Chiefs fan that has no interest in the dating lives of Kelce or Swift.

“I don’t think about them at all,” Freeman responded slowly with a deadpan look after being asked how he feels about the high-profile relationship. The clip immediately went viral with over 35,000 likes on TikTok as of 8 a.m. CST on October 28.

This conversation occurred during an interview with CBS Mornings and the initial purpose was for Freeman to talk about the new Netflix documentary series, “Life on Our Planet,” which he will be narrating. The Chiefs-related question came later, but the legendary actor didn’t bite.

Freeman did offer a laugh and a smile after the serious reply. He also acknowledged that he cares more about touchdowns, wins and watching Patrick Mahomes II — something the non-Swiftie portion of Chiefs Kingdom can get behind.

“Are you winning?” Freeman asked jokingly, adding later: “That’s what I’m interested in.”

Taylor Swift Could Be Here to Stay as Insider Says Travis Kelce Romance Is ‘Turning More Serious’

Some fans like Freeman may never care about this celebrity romance between Swift and Kelce, but there’s another large group that does.

And for the supporters of “Traylor” or “Swelce,” the latest reports are positive.

“It’s quickly turning more serious,” an insider source told PEOPLE Magazine on October 27. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”

Adding: “Kelce is also ‘sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around.’”

Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, had nothing but good things to say about the pop megastar as well.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed Kelce shared with PEOPLE. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.”

“Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can,” he explained. “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Kelce’s dad also described Swift as “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

Everything appears to be going well for the new couple at the moment — and the Chiefs are riding a six-game winning streak in the midst of the courtship. That means Swift and Kelce could be here to stay, whether Freeman is interested or not.

Chiefs Final Injury Report vs. Broncos in Week 8

The Chiefs have two players that are “OUT” in Week 8, linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Justyn Ross (Commissioner’s Exempt List). Everyone else has healed up nicely as the week of practices have gone on.

Bolton could be placed on the injured reserve ahead of the game on October 28, and Ross is out indefinitely as the NFL gathers more information on his arrest.

As for returning players, wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow), running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and kicker Harrison Butker (illness) are all ready to go for round two against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos final injury report is mostly healthy as well. Wide receiver Brandon Johnson is “questionable” with a hamstring ailment, and did not practice on Friday, October 27.

Aside from that, all active Denver players logged full practices heading into the weekend.