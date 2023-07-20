Chiefs’ Andy Reid Shared Hilarious Admission on Patrick Mahomes’ Netflix Series

Most Kansas City Chiefs fans have probably checked out Netflix’s new hit docuseries, “Quarterback” — starring Patrick Mahomes II — by now. One key member of the organization has yet to see it, however, and that person is head coach Andy Reid.

“I haven’t,” Big Red admitted when asked if he’d had a chance to watch the series on July 18. He then added quite hilariously: “My wife watched it, so it sounds like it’s a pretty good show.”

That drew a laugh from reporters as Reid went on. “I’m happy, it’s good for the NFL,” he said, “[and] it’s great for people to know what the quarterbacks go through.”

Although the long-time coach didn’t sit down and view it from start to finish, he did note that he had a pretty good idea of what was in it — at least from a Chiefs perspective — having been in on the editing process. “I had a pretty good idea what was going on with it,” Reid relayed.

Perhaps he’ll give it a longer look once things settle down next offseason.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Likens Patrick Mahomes & QB Position to Farmers: ‘Work’s Never Done’

Play

Earlier in the media availability session on July 18, Mahomes told reporters that Coach Reid continues to find new ways to challenge him as a quarterback. Following up on that point with the Chiefs head honcho, Big Red explained why that’s so important for the position.

“So, listen, with quarterbacks the work’s never done,” Reid voiced. “I’ve mentioned before, it’s like being a farmer, and you just keep on cranking.”

“We’re always trying to give him new challenges,” he continued, “[and Mahomes] loves that. He loves to attack those types of things… But there are always things to work on [as a quarterback] — fundamentally, there [are] always things to work on. He spends a tremendous amount of time at that and he puts a lot of effort into it.”

The Netflix series did a great job of emphasizing this analogy from Reid. Throughout, fans were able to get an inside look at all the hard work Mahomes puts in on a daily basis.

Big Red didn’t have to watch that part for himself, he has a front row seat witnessing the superstar QB’s work ethic first-hand.