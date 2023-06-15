Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire Explains Absence During Super Bowl Parade

Injury forced Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to “roll with the punches” in 2022. After all, that’s how he was raised in a military family by mother Tonge and stepfather Shannon Helaire.

“CEH” missed the last 10 games of last year’s Super Bowl campaign, including the postseason. He was also absent for the championship parade in downtown Kansas City — which drew the ire of some within the fanbase.

“Three, four months prior to [the parade], I made an obligation,” Edwards-Helaire told reporters at mandatory minicamp on June 13, when asked about his absence. “It’s just how I was raised, I’m not going to verbally give someone my ‘yes’ — that ‘A-okay’ — and then back out on them two days before.”

“That’s just — I wasn’t raised on that with how my dad and how my mom [are],” the principled young man continued. “So, if I give somebody my word… If I stand on it and tell somebody that I’m going to do it, that’s just what it is, no matter the obligation, no matter the situation. Having eye contact and telling the person what you’re going to do is what loyalty and trust stands on so that’s what I was on.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Reveals Key Role With Chiefs During Super Bowl Week

Part of the reason some assumed CEH skipped the parade for NYC fashion week was his standing with the team. The former first rounder has been the subject of trade speculation for most of the offseason, and he was a healthy scratch during the Super Bowl after returning from injury.

Was Edwards-Helaire truly healthy leading up to the big game though?

“I practiced that week, the whole week,” he began after being asked how close he was to returning against the Philadelphia Eagles in February. “I played receiver that week — I played the ‘Z’ [role] and the ‘Zebra’ [role]. Pretty much played every position with the exception of quarterback and O-line throughout practice.”

CEH added later that he didn’t think he’d be able to play in the game going into the week, so he tried his best to help the Chiefs win during prep work and practice. His main job, as he noted to the media on June 13, was to mirror key members of the Eagles offense during scout-team drills.

“I was [Eagles WR] DeVonta Smith,” Edwards-Helaire relayed, “for scout team, for the [KC] defense.”

The former starter also mentioned that head coach Andy Reid recruited him to teach his teammates on offense and keep things “running smooth” — given his knowledge of the playbook.

“I did everything I needed to do for us to win that game,” CEH stated. “That’s just what it was. They called my number, and I was out there.”

Edwards-Helaire never specifically answered the initial question on how close he was to actually suiting up in the Super Bowl, but from the sound of his response, it was always going to be a stretch for him to make it back in that capacity.

“I try not to dwell and get into those deep, hard places [mentally],” the Chiefs RB voiced candidly, later in the Q&A, “but I would say getting off the bus this previous Super Bowl [was that most difficult part]… When I got in [to the locker room], I didn’t have my uniform.” That’s the moment it all sunk in.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Complimented Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Work Ethic Just Before Declining Fifth-Year Option

When the Chiefs declined Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year option in early May, it was nothing personal.

“We’re excited though, for Clyde this season,” Veach said on May 1. “He was actually the first guy I saw in the building today, in tremendous shape. He’s a good football player. He’s going to help us out here again.”

Veach balked on the question during this response, which asked if Kansas City had made a decision on CEH, but his answer did make it clearer that the former first rounder was still a big part of the organization’s plans in 2023. The following afternoon on May 2, Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick reported their decision to decline year five, officially.

“Needless to say, we’re excited to have him back in the building today and look forward to hopefully a healthy 2023 campaign for him,” Veach concluded on May 1. For Edwards-Helaire, it’s one more opportunity to prove himself heading toward NFL free agency in 2024.