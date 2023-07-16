Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to DeAndre Hopkins Contract: ‘Money Over Winning’

DeAndre Hopkins has made his decision. On July 16, NFL reporter Doug Kyed revealed that Hopkins “is expected to sign with the [Tennessee] Titans, per source,” with an official deal coming “over the next few days.”

Several NFL insiders confirmed this news over the next hour or so on social media, ending any hope of “D-Hop” joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 — which felt like a reality again after recent flirtations between the three-time All-Pro and superstar DT Chris Jones on social media.

The Chiefs betting odds had even skyrocketed leading up to July 16. Who knows, maybe that’s what encouraged the Titans to make one final push financially, settling on a two-year contract that could be worth “up to $32 [million] with incentives” (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport).

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said. He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

The Tennessee deal also included a $12 million base salary in year one, according to Rapoport, “with a chance to get to $15M.”

Realistically, the Chiefs were unlikely to bid that much, but the movement within the defensive tackle market and the potential of a Jones extension made it possible for Hopkins to land in KC again. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler even reiterated that “the Chiefs (including Andy Reid) kept in contact on DeAndre Hopkins’ free agency,” but the holdup was Jones and their available cap space.

Assuming no other move occurs, Kansas City will enter training camp with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice headlining their WR corps. Of course, KC will also flaunt tight end Travis Kelce as an impact piece on the offensive side.

Top Reactions From Chiefs Kingdom After NFL WR DeAndre Hopkins Signs With Titans

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney summed up the somewhat disappointing news very well, writing: “There had been growing optimism that Hopkins’ pick would be the Chiefs — but simply not to be.”

“The Chiefs couldn’t even realistically offer a competitive contract until a Chris Jones extension,” USA Today Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman chimed in. “Even then, I don’t think the $$$ would’ve been close to what Hopkins received from Tennessee.”

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer also gave his take on the situation. “No need to overcomplicate it,” he voiced. “DeAndre Hopkins went to the team that made him the best offer. That said, his relationships in Tennessee (from Houston) didn’t hurt.”

Breer added that “the Chiefs essentially gave Donovan Smith the money they had earmarked for DeAndre Hopkins, after Odell Beckham’s 💰 changed the dynamic in negotiations.”

Fans of Chiefs Kingdom also made their opinions known.

“I knew D hop would choose money over winning,” one wrote. “At the end of the day that’s all that matters for most. HIS decision and I respect it, but too bad he’ll never have a SB ring 🥶.”

Another stated: “Good teams don’t overpay for WRs on the backside of their careers. Good for Hopkins to get paid. Chiefs will allow their youngster to develop with Pat [Mahomes] and it’ll be a long-term benefit.”

“He wanted a qb that is locked in and wants to win, and a great defense🤣🤣🤣🤣,” a third joked sarcastically.

“Toney, MVS, Skyy, Rice, Richie [James], the Justyn Ross prophecy. Let’s roll #ChiefsKingdom,” another hyped with a glass-half-full mentality.

Finally, one KC supporter ended the discussion by tweeting: “Right then, Ship has sailed.. let’s pay Chris Jones and get moving for number 4🏆💍 #Chiefskingdom ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Titans New WR DeAndre Hopkins Confirms Reports on Instagram With Derrick Henry Photo

It didn’t take long for Hopkins to confirm the news. Well, sort of.

The star wideout took to Instagram, posting a photograph of him and Titans running back Derrick Henry with the caption: “…”

The viral post already has over 58,000 likes in a little over an hour, and it will technically serve as Hopkins’ first public comment on his decision to sign with the Titans in 2023.