Ex-Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt ‘Could Be Headed’ to NFC Team: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has patiently awaited his next NFL opportunity this spring and summer, and it could finally be here.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, “Kareem Hunt is making a free agent [visit] to the [New Orleans] Saints,” per his sources.

Source: Kareem Hunt is making a free agent visiting to the #Saints The former rushing leader could be headed to NFC South. pic.twitter.com/Qjse1eHSnl — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2023

Fowler added that “the former rushing leader could be headed to [the] NFC South.”

Ex-Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt Could Help Fill Saints Void After Alvin Kamara Suspension

At this stage of the process, Hunt was pretty much waiting on an opening — whether that’s an injury or some sort of prolonged absence. Both of those things occurred within the Saints running back room over the past couple of weeks.

Just after the news, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter explained: “Saints lost Alvin Kamara to a three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin to a torn Achilles.”

That leaves New Orleans with veteran Jamaal Williams as the likely starter, along with rookie Kendre Miller — a third-round pick — and veteran Dwayne Washington as their main options to begin the season. Hunt would add some competition and security let’s say Miller isn’t ready to step into a key role to start the year.

It would be a solid landing spot for the ex-Chief in August, considering the circumstances, but Kamara’s eventual return along with Miller’s development could relegate Hunt to third- or fourth-string RB after a few weeks’ time. We’ll see if he’s willing to sign on knowing that, and how much guaranteed money the Saints are willing to pay him.

Ex-Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt May Have Lost a Step

Hunt’s career changed forever the moment he was released from the Chiefs organization — a move that stemmed from a domestic violence incident in 2018.

With the Cleveland Browns, the playmaker was always second fiddle to Nick Chubb despite his 1,300-yard rushing total as a rookie. The other issue is that his speed and explosiveness have not lasted.

Some running backs age worse than others and Hunt has not aged with the best of them. 2022 marked the worst yards per carry average of his NFL career, with just 3.8 YPC.

Hunt had a brief renaissance prior to that season at 4.9 YPC in 2021, but his rushing clip has been down most of his Browns tenure — at 4.2 in 2019 and 2020. Coupled with injuries and lack of playing time, the dynamic rookie has only reached 1,000 scrimmage yards once since leaving the Chiefs (2020).

In KC, he had achieved that feat both campaigns he was there and quite frankly, he made it look easy at the time.

Latest Chiefs Injury Update From Training Camp

Live from training camp on August 7, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney updated Chiefs Kingdom on all the various injuries of the dog days of summer.

Not practicing Monday for #Chiefs: TE Jody Fortson (shoulder), DT Chris Jones, WR Cornell Powell, CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee) DT Mike Danna (calf) is back on the field. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

“Not practicing Monday for [the] Chiefs: TE Jody Fortson (shoulder), DT Chris Jones [holdout], WR Cornell Powell, CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee),” he relayed. “[DL] Mike Danna (calf) is back on the field.”

Sweeney added later on that “Chiefs confirm TE Jody Fortson (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (knee) missed practice on Monday. On Sneed, Andy Reid said he is getting better… trying to keep swelling down for regular season.”

None have been placed on the PUP list at this time, including Toney who underwent knee surgery during the early stages of training camp.