Chiefs Announce 2 WR Signings as Minicamp Concludes: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs concluded mandatory minicamp on June 15, and with that came two signings at wide receiver.

KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the first, tweeting: “Chiefs are signing Kekoa Crawford, per a league source, following a successful minicamp. Previously ran 4.42 and 4.44 at Cal Pro Day. Former [Indianapolis] Colts wide receiver was brought in for rookie minicamp, then invited back and has now joined the reigning Super Bowl champions.”

Not long after, Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick confirmed the news on Crawford, a prospect he labeled a “name to watch” on June 14. A corresponding move — in order to free up room on the 90-man roster — has not been made public at this time.

The organization’s Twitter account also relayed that second-round selection Rashee Rice has finally signed his rookie deal, which closes the book on the 2023 draft class, officially.

With Rashee Rice’s signing today, the Chiefs’ 2023 draft class is now all under contract. Next up, training camp! — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) June 15, 2023

More Info on Chiefs UDFA WR Signing Kekoa Crawford

Crawford is an undrafted free agent out of California, but he began his collegiate career at Michigan — where he posted 1,307 yards over two seasons (96 receptions, six TDs).

He played at Cal from 2019 through 2021, starting 17 games and appearing in 21. Crawford’s totals went down a bit on the west coast (75 receptions for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns), with a high 40 receptions for 513 yards in 2021.

According to his California bio page, he also earned the university’s “Ken Harvey Award for his academic commitment and improvement” during that senior campaign.

Outside of a short stint inside the Colts organization, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout was unable to break into the league in 2022 — but it appears he has not given up yet. NFL Draft Buzz wrote that Crawford has a “knack for getting open and is a quarterback’s best friend” in October of 2021, adding: “Passers just need to toss the ball in his area and he’ll come down with it.”

The college scouting site also noted his “strong” hands, “savvy” route-running, “exceptional” straight-line speed and “top” field awareness.

Crawford will most likely be vying for a practice squad role in training camp this summer, but the first step was to join the 90-man roster. Now that he’s checked that off the list, he’ll keep pushing for more reps inside head coach Andy Reid’s offense.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Provides Injury Update After 2023 Mandatory Minicamp

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak to the Media | Press Conference 6/15

Coach Reid addressed the media on June 15, recapping minicamp for reporters. The press conference began with an extensive injury update.

On that subject, Big Red relayed the following: “[Tight end] Blake Bell had an appendectomy, that’s why he wasn’t at practice. [Safety] Mike Edwards had a hamstring, [cornerback Trent] McDuffie had this stress on his fibula — he should be okay though, all these guys should be okay once we get down the road.”

Continuing: “[Running back Isiah] Pacheco had shoulder surgery, you know that. [Right guard] Trey Smith had a tricep that he hurt, strained it just a little bit during the latter part of camp. [Cornerback] L’Jarius Sneed’s knee, we’ve kind of backed off of him to make sure we kept the swelling down there, and then [defensive tackle Tershawn] Wharton had the knee surgery [ACL].”

“Most of them will be ready to go [for training camp],” Reid added later, although he did admit that he won’t know the exact status on every injury until late July.

The Chiefs are now off for summer break. As team reporter Matt McMullen voiced while announcing the Rice signing at wide receiver: “Next up, training camp.”