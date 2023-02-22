Chiefs Let Contracts of 5 Players Expire, Including 2-Time Pro Bowler

Melvin Gordon’s stay with the Kansas City Chiefs was brief but successful, earning his first career Super Bowl ring despite never appearing in a game for KC.

“Thank you @Chiefs talk about a long year,” Gordon voiced on Twitter after the victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was in the books. “Y’all gave me something to smile about. Forever grateful. I’m a champion.”

Thank you @Chiefs talk about a long year … y’all gave me something to smile about. Forever grateful 🤍🤘🏾. I’m a champion — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) February 13, 2023

Now, on February 22, the newly certified champ is also a free agent after the Chiefs decided to let his practice squad contract expire on February 21. USA Today’s Charles Goldman reported on Kansas City’s parting of ways with the two-time Pro Bowl running back, as well as four others. Those players were wide receiver and special teams ace Marcus Kemp, safety Ugo Amadi, tight end Jordan Franks, and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins.

Special Teamer Marcus Kemp Headlines Chiefs’ Practice Squad Departures

It’s always unclear if expiring contracts decided to leave in search of more playing time, or if the organization chose to let them go. No matter the cause, the Chiefs have five less members of the practice squad after the transactions became official.

Kemp is easily the headliner of the group. Unlike Gordon, the special teams ace and reserve wide receiver actually factored in the Super Bowl run, appearing in three regular season games and two playoff outings. He’s also made Chiefs contributions in four separate KC campaigns prior to rejoining the organization in 2022.

His biggest moment this year probably came in the AFC Championship after Kansas City ran out of wide receivers due to injury, but Kemp was also integral on special teams during the Super Bowl with key blocks that helped set up Kadarius Toney’s near-punt return touchdown against the Eagles.

In the end, Kemp logged 22 offensive snaps during the postseason and another 35 on special teams. He caught one pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes II off his only target, a completion of 13 yards versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the rest of the group, Amadi was the only one besides Kemp that was elevated for a game in 2022, with nine special teams snaps in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He should garner active roster interest around the league as a plus-special teamer and backup safety.

Along with Gordon — Hoskins and Franks did not suit up for KC, and perhaps, they never will. The latter was with the Chiefs organization since January of 2022, but failed to stay healthy after initially turning heads at tight end throughout camp last summer.

Hoskins was a late-season addition, however, signing on in Kansas City a little over a month ago. It’s a bit of a surprise that the Chiefs didn’t bring the defensive tackle back, considering their lack of depth at the position, but perhaps Hoskins felt he could find a better opportunity on the open market.

Lastly, defensive back Zayne Anderson signed with the Buffalo Bills last week on February 17 after originally being named as the sixth KC practice squad player that did not sign a reserve/future contract in 2023.

Melvin Gordon Trolls Chargers Haters After Chiefs Super Bowl Win

In case you missed it, a Los Angeles Chargers website called “Bolt Beat” decided to criticize Gordon for celebrating the championship despite his lack of impact.

They joked: “Melvin Gordon really was the kid in the group project who slapped his name on the final assignment. but he got a Super Bowl ring out of it.” The veteran was prepared, however, responding with a mic drop photo of him with the Lombardi Trophy and a lit cigar.

Gordon later admitted that he “didn’t do s***” to help the Chiefs secure their second Super Bowl victory in recent memory. “I got carried,” he added with a laugh, “I got carried baby!”

Melvin Gordon kept it 💯 "I didn't do sh*t. I got carried. I got carried baby!" 🤣pic.twitter.com/TvtT30Qyq2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023

Gordon will look to resume his career with a team in need of a veteran ball carrier in 2023.