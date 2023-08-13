Chiefs’ Andy Reid Confirms Draft Pick ‘Fractured a Couple Fingers’

The Kansas City Chiefs were defeated 26-24 by the New Orleans Saints during their first preseason game of the 2023 summer.

Of course, the final score is far less important in preseason than any long-term injuries that occurred throughout the initial outing. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an injury update at the start of his media availability after the loss.

“As far as injuries go, [cornerback] Nic Jones fractured a couple [of] fingers there, so we’ll just see how he does,” Reid began. “And then [cornerback Anthony] Witherstone hurt his big toe, so we got to see how that also goes when we get back.”

Jones — a standout seventh-round draft selection this April — is the big story here. The Chiefs already lost fellow CB Nazeeh Johnson for the entirety of the 2023 campaign and veteran L’Jarius Sneed has been banged up too, so another extended absence at the position would not be ideal.

“I’ll know more here in the next day or so,” Reid replied later when asked about the severity of Jones’ injury. “We know it’s broken. Some of those you can just cast up. Other ones you have to have surgery on. We’ll see where that goes.”

Chiefs UDFA Kahlef Hailassie Impresses After Nic Jones Injury

The silver lining at cornerback is that the Chiefs have depth. Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson still form a formidable trio alongside a healthy Sneed, and this UDFA class is intriguing.

Ekow Boye-Doe has received some hype as a potential dark horse to make the roster, and fellow undrafted rookie Kahlef Hailassie put together a big-time performance on August 13.

His best play was the highlight reel interception, but Hailassie also logged four total tackles (two solo) and a pass defense. His ball-hawking ability really stood out on the takeaway, however, and Arrowhead Pride film analyst Ron Kopp Jr. reminded that the first-year corner has “BEEN A BALLHAWK” — sharing a clip from college.

#Chiefs scheduled a Top 30 visit with Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie (per @_RyanFowler_ ) The former Oregon CB has earned All-C-USA honors over the last 2 yrs, nabbing 4 INTs like this game-sealing pick last season Danced on UAB's grave, he's got the appropriate CB swag pic.twitter.com/HWWmtCTwOJ — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 1, 2023

On July 26, Kopp also voiced that “Kahlef Hailassie fits so well with what the Chiefs like on the outside at CB,” adding that he’s “hoping [Hailassie] sticks on the [practice squad]” in a crowded CB room. Now, that unit is looking less crowded by the week.

Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick gave his take on Hailassie after the INT too: “CB Kahlef Hailassie with an athletic interception. I’ve been impressed with him in camp. He’s not quite in the conversation of the 53 [man roster] but I wouldn’t mind seeing more from the practice squad.”

Hailassie may be more of a practice squad candidate, but if Jones is out long-term, the rookie could be in direct competition with Boye-Doe for a roster spot in late August.

Chiefs Reporter Reveals Defensive Snap Count vs Saints

After the game was over, KC ESPN correspondent Adam Teicher relayed the snap counts for each side of the ball. In the secondary, here’s how game one broke down with Jones and Witherstone ailing.

DB: Connor 31, Hailassie 31, Boye-Doe 31, Edwards 30, Bush 27, A. Cook 21, Bootle 18, Watson 16, Reid 16, McDuffie 16, B. Cook 16, Jackson 15, Norman 14, Jones 12, Williams 10, Taylor 10, Witherstone 9 — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 13, 2023

Teicher posted; “DB: [Charmarri] Conner 31, Hailassie 31, Boye-Doe 31, [Mike] Edwards 30, [Deon] Bush 27, [Anthony] Cook 21, [Dicaprio] Bootle 18, Watson 16, [Justin] Reid 16, McDuffie 16, [Bryan] Cook 16, [Lamar] Jackson 15, [Isaiah] Norman 14, Jones 12, Williams 10, [Reese] Taylor 10, Witherstone 9.”

Here were the rest of the defensive snaps, per Teicher:

“DL: FAU [Felix Anudike-Uzomah] 33, [Malik] Herring 30, [Chris] Williams 30, [Joshua] Kaindoh 20, [Daniel] Wise 19, [Danny] Shelton 19, [BJ] Thompson 19, [Charles] Omenihu 16, [George] Karlaftis 16, [Matt] Dickerson 15, [Keondre] Coburn 15, [Derrick] Nnadi 14, Truman Jones 14, [Phil] Hoskins 12. LB: [Cole] Christiansen 33, [Jack] Cochrane 29, [Drue] Tranquill 25, [Cam] Jones 24, [Nick] Bolton 16, [Willie] Gay 14, [Leo] Chenal 13.”

The first-team defense did not fare well without superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones, allowing two touchdown drives to start the game.