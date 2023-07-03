Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Signs Extension With $142 Million Brand

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has finalized another contract extension — although this one occurred away from the football field.

Private aviation company Airshare announced the news in a press release on June 27, 2023, noting a “multi-year extension of their marketing partnership” with the reigning NFL MVP. They added that their initial deal with Mahomes “began prior to [his] first season as starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.”

The fast-growing private jet company is based out of Lenexa, Kansas, with an approximate revenue of $142.3 million according to The Business Journals. The president and CEO is John Owen, and the luxury travel service was founded in 2000.

“Airshare fits the way you fly,” their press release bio read. “The company offers a holistic suite of private aviation solutions including fractional ownership, jet cards, whole aircraft management and charter services.”

Continuing: “Airshare operates a fleet of super-midsize and light jets within their fractional and EMBARK jet card programs to customers across the central United States and South Florida. The company provides whole aircraft management and charter services nationwide, while also performing comprehensive maintenance services for third-party aircraft. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Addresses Airshare Extension

Within the press release, Mahomes provided a statement on the decision to re-up his partnership with Airshare.

“Airshare was one of my first partnerships – they believed in me from the very beginning of my professional career as a starting quarterback,” Mahomes voiced. “We have both experienced a lot of success over the last five years. As my travel needs have evolved, Airshare has always been there for me and my family. Now more than ever, I appreciate how flying private allows me to get the most out of my limited time during the offseason. I’m excited to continue our partnership.”

It feels like Mahomes has been traveling around the United States all offseason, and this ambassadorship with Airshare certainly helps with that. The superstar QB has already made appearances in New York City (Met Gala), Louisville (Kentucky Derby), Miami (Grand Prix), Hawai’i (Aloha Golf Classic), Las Vegas (Capital One’s The Match), his home state of Texas, Kansas City several times (camp/Big Slick/Luke Combs concert/ring ceremony) and more.

Of course, Mahomes and the Chiefs organization also utilize Airshare during the season. “Immediately after that championship parade, [head coach Andy] Reid, who grew up in Los Angeles, and his wife, Tammy, flew to their beach house in Southern California aboard Airshare,” Forbes reporter Jeff Fedotin noted on May 10.

“We have a special relationship with Patrick and we’re proud to have him continue representing the Airshare brand,” Airshare Chief Marketing Officer Andy Tretiak replied in return. “His achievements both on and off the field are extraordinary and helping him balance such a demanding schedule has been rewarding for our entire team. He’s a perfect example of how both leisure and business customers benefit from the comfort and peace of mind while flying private with us.”

Airshare Drops Commercial With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Airshare revealed their new commercial ad starring Mahomes during coverage of Capital One’s The Match VIII — which obviously featured Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They also joined in sponsoring the charity golf event as the “Official Private Aviation Partner.”

“Airshare is thrilled to be joining the eighth installment of Capital One’s The Match, which has become one of the most highly anticipated golf events every year,” Tretiak stated. “Our sponsorship will provide a great opportunity to increase awareness for the Airshare brand nationwide. While we may have a slight rooting interest, we look forward to a fun night of match play golf featuring some of the most intense competitors in professional sports.”

The four competing athletes were flown safely to and from the event using Airshare.