Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Exposes Andy Reid in Hysterical Story

It’s officially summer break for the Kansas City Chiefs, and that means relaxing and catching up on some sleep — right?

Not if you’re MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. During his June 15 press conference at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Mahomes was asked if he communicates with head coach Andy Reid and his staff over the short summer vacation, or if they leave each other alone. His answer was downright hysterical.

“I try to leave [Reid alone] and then he always calls me at the most random times,” Mahomes replied. “Like he’ll call me at like 4 a.m. and I’m just like — ‘Coach, I’m sleeping.’ He’s up [though]. He saw a play that he likes [and] he wants to talk to me about [it].”

After some laughs around the room, Mahomes added that he loves Reid’s passion for the game. “We love football and that’s why we get to come up with these creative plays,” he noted, “because he’s always working.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Previews Netflix Docuseries

Mahomes also fielded questions on a new Netflix docuseries that he’s starring in called, “Quarterback.”

“The eight-episode series follows quarterbacks who, for the first time ever, are mic’d up for every single game, from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion,” Netflix writer Cole Delbyck detailed. “And it’s not just life on the field, either: Quarterback takes fans from inside the huddle to inside players’ homes, showing how they navigate the pressures of their professional and personal lives.”

Mahomes shared the trailer on June 14, voicing: “Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind.”

“I wanted to for sure be able to have some editing rights, cause I’ve realized that I’m kind of wild on the field,” Mahomes joked while discussing the QB series. “I don’t even remember the things that I say but I’m a competitor, that’s just who I am.”

He added that “it was cool to be able to go through [the production] process,” teasing that he’s watched most of it and fans will love the behind-the-scenes look that Netflix provides.

The Netflix-only docuseries will be available to stream beginning on July 12. The 2022 season follows Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

As for Coach Reid, he told reporters that “I don’t know if I’ll watch it,” with a chuckle, admitting: “But [Mahomes] handled himself right [throughout filming it], so it didn’t affect anybody.”

Patrick Mahomes Shows Off Chiefs Super Bowl Rings, Seemingly Clapping Back at Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase

In case you missed it, Mahomes did seemingly respond to Cincinnati Bengals superstar WR Ja’Marr Chase’s “Pat Who?” comment with an epic mic-drop tweet.

“That’s Who 💍💍,” Mahomes wrote, with a photo flaunting his two Super Bowl rings.

The latest chapter in the Chiefs-Bengals drama stemmed from Bengals QB Joe Burrow stating that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league right now. Chase was then asked if he agrees, to which he replied: “Pat Who?”

The show of loyalty is not surprising from Burrow’s LSU and Cincy teammate, but the response was a bit juvenile considering Mahomes is the reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP. Burrow’s Bengals have beaten the Chiefs in the past, of course, but modern-day sports are all about recency.

Right now, Kansas City sits on the throne once again, and taking down Mahomes and company won’t be easy in 2023. The winner will earn another one of these.