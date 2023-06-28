Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Dream’ Golf Foursome Features Sporting Legends

Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes II and Travis Kelce will be competing in Capital One’s The Match VIII on June 29 against Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

During the lead up to the event, Mahomes and Kelce have been doing some promoting via Bleacher Report and B/R Gridiron. The latest Twitter video featured the Chiefs QB answering a lightning round of golf-related questions — one of which asked him what his “dream” foursome would be.

Mahomes never misses a chance to get back at Raiders fans 💀#CapitolOnesTheMatch is going down Thursday June 29th in Las Vegas. Watch on TNT pic.twitter.com/t4rKS32644 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 27, 2023

“Me, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and my dad,” Mahomes responded confidently.

When you consider Mahomes’ growing resume, that’s quite the legendary group — which includes an all-time great from the NBA and PGA world, and a future all-time great of the NFL. The one outlier is Pat Mahomes Sr., but the Chiefs signal-caller quickly noted that “my dad’s always a good time” after adding him to the group.

How to Watch Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce in Capital One’s The Match VIII

As mentioned above, the newest rendition of Capital One’s The Match will be played on Thursday, June 29, at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-hole “scramble-format” competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST, meaning 5:30 p.m. for Kansas City.

Chiefs Kingdom can watch this charity match on “TNT, truTV & HLN in the U.S., as well as on discovery+ in Europe,” according to the PGA Tour website. Bleacher Report will also provide lead-in coverage.

Mahomes and Curry are both 0-1 in The Match. The Chiefs signal-caller and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen were defeated by Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers last year, while Curry and Peyton Manning lost to pro-golfer Phil Mickelson and ex-NBA star Charles Barkley in 2020. This is the first time Kelce and Thompson will compete in the popular charity event.

Proceeds from Capital One’s The Match will benefit the No Kid Hungry campaign, aiming to end childhood hunger. Per the PGA Tour website: “To date, Capital One’s The Match has raised more than $35 million for various organizations and has donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Includes Subtle Dig at Raider Nation in Capital One’s The Match Promo

Also included in that B/R Gridiron lightning round was a question on heckling. “[What’s] the craziest thing a fan has ever said to you while golfing?” Bleacher Report asked.

Mahomes’ response went straight to Raider Nation — no surprise there.

“I don’t know if it’s crazy, but I hear a lot of Raiders chants up at [Lake] Tahoe and I always love to get back at them,” the Chiefs QB joked. Ironically, Kelce also dissed the Vegas rival during a recent promo for The Match, although his comment was far less subtle.

With ⁦@Chiefs⁩ TE Travis Kelce at teammate ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ golf tournament at Club at Hokuli’a. The event benefits @15andmahomies foundation. The All-Pro TE on The Match later this week with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson- and of course the Raiders catch some strays. pic.twitter.com/vSspG2T64V — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 25, 2023

“We’ve never lost in Vegas,” Kelce voiced to NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche on June 25 while promoting Capital One’s charity golf event. “Both on the golf course — we won our, as a team we beat everybody at Justin Timberlake’s golf tournament — and then obviously the Raiders.”

“Shots fired,” Wyche stated with a chuckle, to which Kelce replied: “Haven’t lost to the Raiders yet. Well, I don’t even want to say yet. We just never lost in Vegas and that’s the bottom line.”

Yikes, the Raiders are catching heat and it’s not even football season. The two AFC West rivals don’t play each other until Week 12 in 2023 — which is Sunday, November 26, on the calendar.