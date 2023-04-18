Patrick Mahomes Has Strong 6-Word Statement on Chiefs WR Justyn Ross

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II addressed the media virtually on April 17, and he was asked about second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross — who has been trending on social media most of the offseason.

The superstar’s immediate reply was very telling, and sent a strong vote of confidence to the promising young wideout who’s working his way back from injury. “The talent is through the roof,” Mahomes praised in six confident words before going into more detail on Ross’ progress.

“I think he’s gotten better and better,” the Chiefs signal-caller went on. “Even though he wasn’t active all year long, he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things, and listening and being in some of the meetings and stuff like that. I’m excited for him. To get out there and be able to get the reps in practice and get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense. Like I said, the talent’s there and he works his tail off — I’m like ‘man, you gotta ease up a little bit’ — he wants to run every route 100 times… You know he wants to work and be the best player that he can possibly be.”

Patrick Mahomes Discusses the Chiefs’ 2023 WR Corps

Play

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Nick Bolton Speak to the Media | Press Conference 4/17 HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes, and LB Nick Bolton speak to the media Monday, April 17th to kickoff phase one of the Chiefs' offseason training program. Andy Reid 0:00 Nick Bolton 20:35 Patrick Mahomes 28:50 Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #kansascitychiefs #chiefs #nfl Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/… 2023-04-17T20:50:56Z

Mahomes has been working out with his pass-catchers again in Texas during “phase one” of the Chiefs’ offseason program on the offensive side. Head coach Andy Reid publicly approved this method once again on April 17, noting that KC has had less time off than other teams due to long playoff runs in recent years.

“I think there’s value in me talking to the guys, especially when we [add new players],” Mahomes said of his private workouts with the skill position players. “I’m working with everybody who’s on the roster. For me to explain how I think of the route and how I would teach it, and then for them to be in the virtual meetings and to hear how the coaches teach it, it gives them a better understanding coming from different perspectives.”

On Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in particular — two wide receivers set to take on heightened roles in 2023 — Mahomes had this to say:

“I think the biggest thing [is to] start off with both those guys in year two of the offense,” the QB voiced, “and letting them expand their roles. I think you could see it especially with Skyy at the end of the season, how he was getting more and more involved in the offense, and I think he’ll continue to take those steps and be even better this next year — [once] he’s more comfortable he can utilize his talents even more. Then I think with Kadarius, I think y’all saw the upside this last year with how special of a talent he can be. So, to have him in the offense another year, have him working with Coach Reid and how we practice in training camp — I think he’ll have his body in the best shape that he could possibly be in to go out there and be healthy all season long.”

“We’re excited for those guys to take those next steps within this offense,” Mahomes concluded.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Hints He Will Attend NFL Draft in Kansas City

Reporters also asked Mahomes about his draft experience, with the 2023 NFL Draft about a week and a half away — and located in Kansas City.

“My draft experience was awesome, obviously, but I didn’t know where I was going to get drafted at,” Mahomes recounted. “I got invited really late to the draft… but I chose to stay home and be with my family and we kind of rented out the top part of a restaurant in my hometown and had all my family and friends there — and it was cool [to] obviously get drafted to the team you wanted to get drafted to, but it was [also] early in the night… [so] you just enjoy that moment with everyone that’s sort of been with you the whole way.”

Then the reigning MVP dropped a big hint that he’ll be back in KC at the end of the month.

“For me it was really cool to be able to be home but I’m going to be excited for all these guys to get to Kansas City this week,” Mahomes added. “I know it’s going to be a special environment and I’m going to try and make it out at least one night and be a part of it.”