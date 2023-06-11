Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral for Onstage Moment With Country Music Star

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has been enjoying what the 2023 offseason has to offer and on June 10, the superstar attended the Luke Combs “World Tour” concert in KC with his wife, Brittany, as well as fellow QB Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige.

Mahomes even cameoed onstage as a part of the show, joining the country music star for the song, “1, 2 Many.” Amid the performance, the Chiefs QB shared in a viral moment with Combs, as the two “shotgunned” one beer each together in front of fans.

Patrick Mahomes just shotgunned a beer on stage with Luke Combs😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gb545cKxla — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) June 11, 2023

KC Sports Network’s Braiden Turner posted the viral clip on Twitter, which already has over 2.5K likes and nearly 150K views in less than 24 hours. Here was another angle from a fan who was at the concert.

Worked the #lukeCombs concert tonight but got finished in time to catch some of festivities! What a pop for @PatrickMahomes! pic.twitter.com/JdhSLXzgHl — Morgan James (@morgoj) June 11, 2023

Brittany Mahomes Hits the Luke Combs Concert With Patrick Mahomes, Plus Shane & Paige Buechele

Brittany Mahomes and Paige Buechele took to social media to share some moments from the Luke Combs experience. “American Sports Venues” reposted some of those pictures and videos onto Twitter.

The Mahomes' big night at Luke Combs! pic.twitter.com/7d5YJEjBnx — American Sports Venues (@American_venues) June 11, 2023

The short clips and “boomerangs” feature Brittany and Paige singing and posing, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Shane Buechele at times.

Brittany wore a white fitted top with shiny polka dots, while Paige rocked a brown romper-type dress that hung off the shoulders. Patrick was dressed in a white T-shirt with a colored “frocket” and blue jeans. He also wore a backwards white trucker hat, which he briefly traded in for a cowboy hat onstage.

One of Combs’ openers, a band called “Flatland Cavalry,” also tweeted out a group photo with Mahomes earlier in the evening.

“Lubbock Boys,” they captioned the picture. “Good hangs @PatrickMahomes! #WreckEm.” They are, of course, referring to Lubbock County, Texas, which is the home of Texas Tech — Mahomes’ alma mater.

Combs’ next stop on his tour is June 17 in St. Louis. That performance will include the aforementioned Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb, and rising country stars Lainey Wilson and Riley Green.

Patrick Mahomes Hits Grand Slam at Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Chiefs Charity Softball Game

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling informed fans about his softball event on June 8, tweeting: “Hey #ChiefsKingdom y’all busy Friday night? My first annual charity softball game is happening at Legends Field, offense vs defense. Home run derby, autographs from the Super Bowl champs and great vibes. Get your tickets here.”

Although the event is behind us now, you can still catch the highlights — which include a grand slam by Mahomes. KCTV5’s Jared Koller compiled them on Twitter for fans.

Watch *6* home runs crushed by #ChiefsKingdom QB @PatrickMahomes at the @MVS__11 charity softball game. Mahomes won the Home Run Derby, then went 3-3 in the game, including a Grand Slam. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/KYztJOPjcE — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 10, 2023

Just the other day on June 2, Mahomes made headlines for a trick throw during KC’s “Big Slick” celebrity softball outing, so success on the softball diamond is nothing new for the NFL MVP.

Center Creed Humphrey also smacked a triple — which included a spill into third base — linebacker Nick Bolton homered, and the aforementioned Buechele had an inside the park home run and a web gem in the field (all shared via Koller).

After the game, MVS followed up on Twitter, voicing: “That softball event was definitely one of the most fun events I’ve ever been apart of. The fans were amazing. My teammates had a blast. We got to compete, have fun, bring out the best fan base in the NFL and raise money for this amazing community 🫶🏾. Thankful.”