Chiefs’ Andy Reid Praises WR Rashee Rice, Details Expanded Role

The Kansas City Chiefs offense was not at the top of its game on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, but they did enough to secure the victory over the Denver Broncos, 19-8.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was a big part of that, catching a 28-yard reception to help ice the game. The 2022 second rounder finished the night second in receiving yardage (4-for-72) behind tight end Travis Kelce, a growing theme in recent weeks.

“Listen, he’s been getting better every week, I think you guys see that,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid voiced on Rice’s increased usage after the win. “He’s explosive, strong after the catch, so that’s why [he’s been playing more].”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II also credited Rice’s “big catch” as a clutch play during his postgame press conference.

When asked about the rookie’s development later on, the reigning MVP joked about Rice taking the next step. “I told him, I was like — ‘you gotta get those knees up [over the tackler], man, there’s two of ‘em [and] if you get those knees up, I think you can get in the endzone’ — so, that’s going to be the next progression for him.”

Chiefs Red Zone Offense Sputters vs. Broncos

Play

Mahomes may have just been kidding around when it came to Rice’s 28-yard catch and run, but there’s some truth in every joke, and the inability to get into the end zone was a steady issue for KC on October 12.

“I thought we did a great job of staying patient, getting the ball down the field but in this league, three points and seven points is just such a big difference,” Mahomes stated after Week 6. “If we found a way to execute [more] in the red zone and score those touchdowns, we’d come away feeling great, but since we didn’t, we have a lot of room to improve.”

The Chiefs QB referred to it as “putting a full game together” on offense, rather than “spurts of” playing well in different areas.

That lack of consistency didn’t come back to bite KC versus the Broncos, but it could matter more against a playoff contender. The next test will be the division rival Los Angeles Chargers, who typically always give the Chiefs a tight game since Justin Herbert has taken over at quarterback.

Rashee Rice Quickly Becoming Chiefs No. 1 WR

Heading into Week 6, only Justin Watson was ahead of Rice in receiving yards — outside of Kelce. That, in itself, is a surprise. It’s also unlikely to last after Watson’s elbow injury.

“Rashee Rice is already the team’s top WR,” Arrowhead Addict proclaimed on X on October 13. “Boy, that escalated quickly!”

Brad Henson Productions agreed, calling for even more of a role. “Rashee Rice needs more reps! He has been a beast when given the opportunity. Feed him more!!! 🔥” They wrote.

Rashee Rice needs more reps! He has been a beast when given the opportunity. Feed him more!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tnt7Nvy92O — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) October 13, 2023

“Rashee Rice has been asked to be a zone-beating, yards after the catch receiver after being a ‘ball-winning specialist’ coming out of SMU,” RGR Football and NFL33 analyst Daniel Harms added on Friday morning. “His explosiveness is real. We haven’t even seen the full route tree from him.”

As Rice continues to progress, hyped up weapons like Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore have floundered early on. Yes, Toney did have a walk-in touchdown in Week 6, but he’s proven to be nothing more than a gadget option so far. Moore logged a couple of catches against Denver too, but his second season in the league has not gone as expected.

Watson and high-paid veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling were also held without catches in Week 6, and popular youngster Justyn Ross went without a target. There’s still plenty of time for this WR corps to improve, and Mahomes believes things will, but in the meantime KC fans can be thankful that the Chiefs traded up to draft Rice.