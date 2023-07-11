Chiefs Rookie Predicted to Come ‘Just Shy’ of KC Record

One long-standing Kansas City Chiefs rookie record is not safe in 2023 — at least, according to USA Today Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman.

During an article noting “bold predictions,” Goldman voiced that first-round pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah would come “just shy of [the] Chiefs’ rookie sack record” this season.

“We asked fans to weigh in on Anudike-Uzomah’s rookie sack numbers in 2023 and the overwhelming majority chose the ‘six sacks or fewer’ option,” the reporter relayed, adding: “I’m going against the grain with this prediction because I think that Anudike-Uzomah will have the perfect blend of opportunity and talent as a rookie to exceed expectations.”

“He could even get close to the rookie sack record (10) set by Derrick Thomas back in 1989,” Goldman forecasted. “How will that come to pass? The Chiefs are lacking veterans to block him from taking snaps as George Karlaftis had to deal with a season ago. He should also see some favorable matchups this season with the AFC East and NFC North on the schedule. The lineup of offensive tackle talent this year is a lot more favorable when it comes to a rookie making a quick start.”

Chiefs’ Felix Anudike-Uzomah Can Steal Third-Down Reps With Strong Training Camp

Goldman’s certainly right about one thing, the list of names ahead of “FAU” on the Chiefs depth chart aren’t must-start candidates.

Karlaftis is a very comparable late-first rounder — he just has an extra year of experience. Charles Omenihu has always been a rotational piece throughout his career. And Mike Danna is typically more of an edge-setter than a pass rusher.

That leaves third-down reps wide open for Anudike-Uzomah, and that’s when opposing quarterbacks are most likely to take a sack. For these reasons, it’s perfectly plausible that FAU ends up with more sacks than Karlaftis’ six in 2022, but only if he has a strong start this summer.

If Anudike-Uzomah is banged up — as he was this spring — or slow to develop in camp, that could open the door for the Chiefs to bring in more veteran insurance like Carlos Dunlap or Yannick Ngakoue. In turn, a signing like this would limit the first rounder’s ceiling in year one.

Having said that, you might say this bold rookie prediction could hinge on a fast start in August. The Chiefs coaching staff won’t hand anyone playing time based on draft status, meaning Anudike-Uzomah will have to earn it just like everyone else.

Chiefs Reporter Says Rashee Rice Will Be More Productive Than Skyy Moore in 2022

One of Goldman’s more lukewarm predictions — by his own admission — was that wide receiver Rashee Rice will have a more productive rookie campaign than Skyy Moore’s 2022 output.

“I’m not sure if this prediction is as bold as the others, given that Rice won’t have to do much to surpass Moore’s rookie season from a statistical standpoint,” Goldman acknowledged. “Moore didn’t eclipse 250 yards or even score a touchdown during the regular season as a rookie.”

“As with the other players mentioned, I think opportunity matters here and will be more plentiful for this rookie,” he continued. “Rice will contribute much more frequently on designed touches than Moore did a season ago. That’s evident by comments from Andy Reid and Brett Veach, both likening him to a running back. Then there are the comments from Patrick Mahomes about his veteran-type feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage.”

All good signs for the integral second rounder out of SMU.