Ex-Chiefs’ Frank Clark Reveals Reasons He Signed With Broncos

June 8 was a big day for former Kansas City Chiefs veterans. First, ex-wide receiver Demarcus Robinson signed a new deal in the NFC. Then the breaking news dropped that pass rusher Frank Clark would be remaining inside the division with the Denver Broncos.

So, why would Clark choose a long-time rival of the Chiefs after rumors that he wanted to return to KC? CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson face-timed with the two-time Super Bowl champion after his signing was announced, and here’s what he had to say.

Frank Clark to me on why he chose the #Broncos on FaceTime: "The situation with Sean Payton is good for me. I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my in division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 8, 2023

Let’s be real, the contract probably helped too. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the financial details of the deal, which features $5.5 million as a fully guaranteed base salary. Schefter added that the one-year agreement worth up to $7.5 million also includes “$1 million in makeable incentives and another challenging $1 million in incentives.”

Ex-Chiefs’ Frank Clark ‘Hit It Off’ With Broncos HC Sean Payton

Another reason that Clark signed in Denver, according to Schefter, was his conversation with Payton — the new Broncos head coach.

Anderson touched on this, but Schefter provided more intel, stating: “Broncos’ HC Sean Payton and Frank Clark spoke on the phone earlier this week and ‘hit it off.’ Now the three NFL HCs Clark will have played for are Pete Carroll, Andy Reid and Payton – three standout coaches with Hall-of-Fame resumes.”

Considering Clark’s strong relationship with Coach Reid, it’s no surprise that a conversation with Payton helped seal the deal in Denver. It is somewhat unexpected that a heart and soul team leader like “the Shark” would join a bitter rival.

ESPN senior writer Jeff Legwold provided some context on Clark’s offseason journey and its conclusion after the move.

“Clark, who will turn 30 on Wednesday, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on March 1 when they were unable to find common ground with his agent, Erik Burkhardt, on a reworked contract,” he reminded. “The Broncos have some room on the depth chart on the edge, given that linebacker Baron Browning, who has not participated in the on-field work in OTAs, recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair some cartilage damage and Randy Gregory had an injury-marred season in 2022 that included a knee injury.”

Clark made a name for himself during the playoffs with the Chiefs. Of course, the Broncos haven’t made the postseason since their Super Bowl 50 win under Peyton Manning (2015-16) — a stat the Shark will attempt to impact in 2023.