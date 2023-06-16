Chiefs 22-Year-Old ‘Looks Primed for Expanded Role’: Insider

Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore was challenged publicly heading into camp after a somewhat lackluster rookie campaign (274 scrimmage yards, one touchdown in the Super Bowl).

The belief is that it’s time for the 2022 second rounder to step up and become a bigger part of the offense for Patrick Mahomes in 2023. According to Arrowhead Pride media insider Pete Sweeney, that shift has already begun at mandatory minicamp — which concluded on June 15.

Sweeney listed Moore as an offensive “standout” on June 14, relaying: “The two deepest Mahomes passes of camp came 4 plays apart (7-on-7), first 40-50 yards in the air to WR Skyy Moore behind several defenders. Mahomes got him in stride. WR John Ross then won a deep 50-50 TD balls vs. [Jaylen] Watson.”

In a consecutive tweet, Sweeney noted that Moore caught another touchdown from Mahomes during a red-zone 7-on-7s drill — as did rookie WR Rashee Rice. Sweeney’s observations throughout OTAs and minicamp led the KC reporter to voice that he believes Moore “looks primed for expanded role” in 2023.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Praises Skyy Moore’s Resiliency, Says He’s Earned Patrick Mahomes’ Trust

Play

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak to the Media | Press Conference 6/15 HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes speak to the media during mandatory minicamp. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #kansascitychiefs #chiefs #nfl Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2023-06-15T16:40:23Z

As minicamp came to a close, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media on June 15, and he discussed Moore’s emergence within the press conference.

“Skyy was targeted quite a bit this preseason,” Big Red began. “Most catches or close to the most catches, so I think he’s taken a good jump.”

“Most of all, the quarterback trusts him,” Reid went on. “He’s willing to throw him the ball, that’s why I mentioned the number [of targets] there.”

With a smirk, the Chiefs HC added: “The quarterback’s not going to throw it to you if he doesn’t trust you.”

Gaining Mahomes’ trust is just the first step, however. Another is earning Reid’s and learning the playbook, something Moore appears to have done a better job of in year two.

“Sure, way different,” Coach Reid admitted when asked about Moore’s familiarity inside the offense. “But listen, still total room to climb and grow. He’s so willing though.”

From there, a Chiefs playmaker must take all of that knowledge and chemistry and translate it into live action under extreme pressure in the biggest moments. On that note, Big Red explained that one of his greatest traits was on full display in 2022 — not when he succeeded, but when he struggled.

“You got a chance to see [that] one of the good parts of his personality is that when everything was going wrong last year with the punt returns, he didn’t let that bother him,” Reid stated. “He [always] came back and he’d have a big catch in the same game, and that was all new territory for him with these punt returns. The resiliency, and [ability] to focus back in, that’s a good quality to have.”

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon’s Take on Minicamp Standout Deneric Prince: ‘He’s Big as Hell’

Another encouraging observation from Sweeney during minicamp revolved around undrafted running back Deneric Prince — who he named as an offensive standout alongside Moore.

“Prince just has another gear when he catches the football, and it’s rare to see from such a big body,” Sweeney touted. “I asked veteran RB Jerick McKinnon about Prince during the Wednesday presser.”

The veteran of the RB room, McKinnon, replied quite hilariously: “To be that big and that athletic is definitely rare. I think the first thing I texted the guys was, ‘Who’s 34? He’s big as hell.’ And he’s moving really fast. He’s been definitely a standout for sure. I know the coaches love him. We love him [too].”

One year after hitting on seventh-round ball-carrier Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs may have struck paydirt on Prince. For now, it’s still too early to tell but the initial returns have all been positive.