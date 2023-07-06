2022 Chiefs Contributor Signs in NFC: Report

A potential Kansas City Chiefs reunion is officially off the board as player agent Brett Tesler announced that veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

“My client Taylor Stallworth has agreed on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers,” Tessler informed. “6th year D-Tackle played for the Chiefs and [Houston] Texans last season and was in Indianapolis (with Frank Reich) prior to that.”

As Tessler mentioned, Stallworth split time between two organizations in 2022. He did begin the championship campaign with Kansas City but was released before the season ended. The Chiefs gave the journeyman six appearances as interior depth behind Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders, but decided to replace him with long-time NFL pro Brandon Williams ahead of the playoff run.

The Panthers will be Stallworth’s fifth organization since signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2018. His best NFL campaign produced three sacks and four tackles for a loss in 2021.

Chiefs Could Still Be in the Market for D-Tackle Help

Depending on Tershawn Wharton’s Week 1 availability — still recovering from a torn ACL in 2022 — the Chiefs might still need some help on the interior this summer. As it stands, they’re putting a ton of faith in rookie sixth rounder Keondre Coburn, but is that really a wise plan?

Let’s say Wharton starts the year on a short-term injury list (three-week absence). Who would the Chiefs have for depth behind Jones and Nnadi?

Outside of a tweener like Charles Omenihu moving inside often — which, in turn, would hurt the depth on the edge — the current reserve group of Danny Shelton, Matt Dickerson, Phil Hoskins, Chris Williams and Daniel Wise is not exactly star-studded. Maybe one of those five steps up in training camp, maybe, but that’s another half-baked solution and considering the front office is already trusting in Coburn, there’s a lot of risk in this wait-and-see strategy.

Instead, KC could mitigate risk by bringing in another veteran. Brandon Williams is still available, if head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach want someone that knows the system.

Shelby Harris, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers, Linval Joseph, Chris Wormley and Mike Pennel headline the group of unsigned DTs after that.

Chiefs Rookie DT Keondre Coburn Training With Former KC RB Derrick Blaylock

Coburn has not been sitting idly by after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp in June. The rookie got some buzz on social media last week after former Chiefs running back (turned trainer) Derrick Blaylock posted a video of the 23-year-old big man running through footwork and agility drills on June 28.

The Twitter clip got a little over 400 likes with 48,000 views and 50 retweets and quotes.

Undrafted RB Deneric Prince was also seen with Blaylock around the same time, and the ex-Chiefs pro has worked with other members of the KC organization in years past — like former wide receiver Mecole Hardman. His training facility is called Armed Sports Performance according to USA Today Chiefs Wire reporter Charles Goldman, and it’s located in Humble, Texas.

If Coburn can burst onto the scene as a real contributor in year one, it would take a pressure off Jones and this Chiefs D-line. Remember though, most late-round rookies need time to develop — especially at a position like defensive tackle.

Saunders took a few years to really hit his stride before the 2022 campaign and some sixth rounders don’t end up cutting it in the league. Having said that, analysts around the sport have already predicted that Coburn will have an “instant impact” on the team, but that’s easier said than done.