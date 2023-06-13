Travis Kelce Has Perfect 6-Word Response for Retirement Question

If you’re a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, you know Travis Kelce doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

Having said that, reporters will always inquire on retirement plans based on his rising age and his off-the-field success — between his hit podcast, “New Heights,” and hiring acting representation following a T.V. spot on “Saturday Night Live” in March.

As Kelce addressed the media on June 13 after the first day of Chiefs mandatory minicamp, the retirement questions swirled — as they typically do — and the legendary TE had the perfect answer ready for it when the all-important question came in. “Till the wheels fall off, baby,” the veteran responded in six words after a reporter asked how long he plans to play football.

Kelce paused before continuing: “I love this game, man. I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing, but I hear you on [calling it quits to pursue a secondary career], that’s a business decision I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life but for right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games.”

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Says ‘Love’ for Football Makes Him Feel Young

Play

Earlier in the press conference, a reporter asked Kelce what he does in training to maintain his high level of play despite his age.

“Um, I just love the game,” Kelce replied with a chuckle. “I think that kind of keeps me living [like] a young, fun-loving football player, you know? I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34, and I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose that excitement that I had for the game when I was a kid, and every single day I get to come in with the best team, the best players, the best coaches in the world — so, it makes it easier if you just come in here and enjoy it.”

He did add that in terms of training, he focuses on the “smaller things” and finer details. Kelce also joked that he always makes sure his body is firing on all cylinders so that he doesn’t accidentally “tweak my back like I did last week.”

In the same realm of his love for the game, Kelce was adamant that he embraces his role as a mentor for younger players.

“I love it man,” he voiced. “We got the best tight end room in the league right now and it’s fun to be a part of the grand scheme of things in terms of this offense and what it can do, but coming to work and being around the tight end group, man we got a fun group that just loves to play this game and wants to make plays — no matter how they got to do it.”

As expected, Kelce also took a moment to shout-out Tight End University, the TE minicamp he began with George Kittle and Greg Olsen that helps all willing participants of the position come together and learn various tricks of the trade. Last year, Tight End University took place in late June, in between mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Travis Kelce ‘Stood Out’ in Day 1 of Chiefs Minicamp

On cue, Kelce didn’t miss a beat during day one of minicamp according to Arrowhead Pride media insider Pete Sweeney, who was in attendance.

Sweeney named Kelce as one of three offensive standouts — alongside wide receivers Skyy Moore and Richie James. “Specifically to Kelce, I counted six team-period catches from quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” Sweeney went on. “The ‘always open’ thing is persisting early here in his 11th season… showing no signs of his age (34 in October).”

Inside the tight end room, Sweeney also noted touchdown catches for Jody Fortson and Noah Gray from Mahomes, and another TD for Matt Bushman from Blaine Gabbert.