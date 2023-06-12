Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Seeks Blooper ‘Redemption’ in Hilarious Viral Video

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce didn’t quite cut it on the baseball diamond earlier this spring on April 7, spiking his first pitch to open the Cleveland Guardians game that day.

After watching that blooper play out, Bleacher Report gave Kelce a shot at “redemption” ahead of his upcoming charity golf outing with teammate Patrick Mahomes II and NBA superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on June 29 (Capital One’s “The Match VIII”).

Travis Kelce’s chance at redemption after an UNREAL first pitch blooper 💀 Kelce and Mahomes vs. Steph and Klay in #capitalonesthematch June 29 on TNT pic.twitter.com/ELbTdC3YBJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

In this new viral video, Kelce was set up on the golf course in front of a strike zone catchers net — and they put him the same distance away as the mound is from home plate. His task was to “punch” or “chip” a golf ball into the strike zone, which is no easy feat in all honesty. As usual, comedy ensued.

After a whole bunch of attempts, Kelce’s final bid was his best one, putting the golf ball just high and to the right of the strike zone. “Ah! Count it!” Kelce yelled after coming oh-so-close to winning the challenge. He added that “it was a high-rising two-seamer,” and that the batter is “definitely swinging on that” in a game. Sweet redemption, thy name is Travis.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Face Off Against Warriors’ Steph Curry & Klay Thompson in Capital One’s ‘The Match VIII’

Bleacher Report writer Jason Zucker provided some information on the upcoming golf event between the Chiefs and the Golden State Warriors on June 29.

“This year’s edition of Capital One’s The Match for the first time ever will pit stars from the NBA’s and NFL’s reigning dynasties against one another,” Zucker noted. “The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will take on the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The duos will tee off June 29 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and compete over 12 holes.”

TNT has exclusive coverage of this charity event, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST.

As Chiefs Kingdom probably recalls, Mahomes played in “The Match VII” last summer alongside Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. His pairing fell just short of upsetting veteran QBs (and golfers) Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Curry is a veteran of “The Match” as well, competing in the third ever edition with NFL legend Peyton Manning. They faced off against professional golfer Phil Mickelson and former NBA superstar Charles Barkley in 2020. Like Mahomes, Curry was defeated during his only appearance in this charity outing.

“This will be the third time Wynn Golf Club is serving as host for Capital One’s The Match,” Zucker reported. “Brooks Koepka beat Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 3 in November 2021, while Brady and Rodgers triumphed 1 up over Mahomes and Allen last year.”

Ex-Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill Calls Out Travis Kelce for First Pitch Blunder

Former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill threw out the first pitch in Cleveland on May 23.

Ok, the Guardians should sign Juan Thornhill! pic.twitter.com/OJMYJKlgXr — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) May 23, 2023

After a nice-looking pitch — one that was much better than Kelce’s attempt in the same stadium — Thornhill tweeted at his ex-teammate.

“Yo @tkelce how I do?” Thornhill asked, drawing a response from Kelce.

He replied: “You calling me out?! 😂😂😡😡 I gotta get another throw hahaha looks like you painted the corner tho man, that’s how it’s supposed to be done!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 @Juan_Thornhill.”

You calling me out?! 😂😂😡😡 I gotta get another throw hahaha looks like you painted the corner tho man, that’s how it’s supposed to be done!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 @Juan_Thornhill https://t.co/oCkeKsCYp8 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 24, 2023

Kelce really needs to throw his next first pitch so he can live this one down.

Live Update: Travis Kelce Throws Strike With Royals

Okay, now we really have some redemption. Kelce threw out the first pitch in Kansas City on June 12, and it was a strike! Maybe he just needed to those KC fans cheering him on all along.

Using much more form and technique than attempt number one, Kelce lobbed a changeup into Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.’s glove — and the crowd went wild! You gotta fight, for your right, to parrrtaay!