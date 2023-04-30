Chiefs Secure Rookie Standout on ‘Strong’ Guaranteed Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have not been shy about handing out guaranteed money to undrafted rookies in 2023 and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on another hefty contract on April 30.

“Harvard pass rusher Truman Jones received $236,000 guaranteed from the Chiefs on a free agent deal, per source,” Fowler informed. “Strong deal for [the] Ivy League standout.”

The signing was initially reported by Mark Daniels of MassLive on April 29, although the financial details did not emerge until the following morning. Keep in mind, this is considered a ton of guaranteed money for a UDFA considering most undrafted rookies get offered next to nothing in guarantees.

New Chiefs EDGE Truman Jones ‘Passes the Eye Test’ on & off the Field

Lots of KC fans were excited about the Jones news on social media and it’s easy to see why.

Pro Football Network scouting analyst James Fragoza told readers that Jones “passes the eye test at 6’2″, 250 pounds, with 33.5 [inch] arms” ahead of the NFL Draft. Not only that, but Fragoza noted that “he also checks multiple off-the-field boxes as a team captain and an academic honoree at one of the premier institutions in the nation [Harvard].”

“His performance on the gridiron matches — if not surpasses — his achievements in the classroom,” the PFN writer added.

Over his four-year career with the Crimson, Jones appeared in 30 games. He amassed 88 total tackles over that span, with 28.5 for a loss and 14.5 sacks. If you combine TFLs and sacks, Jones actually accounted for 178 negative yards for the opposition. His collegiate resume also includes four pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four blocks.

2019 and 2022 were Jones’ best two campaigns at Harvard with six or more sacks. He did not play in 2020, as the Ivy League was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS Sports scouting also covered Jones ahead of the draft, writing: “Truman Jones is an intelligent player with disciplined eyes. He is able to turn speed to power and does a good job of varying his foot pace to set up his rush. Jones has below-average explosion off the line and needs to add more lower body mass to sustain at the point of contact. He has average waist bend at the high side of his rush.”